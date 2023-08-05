A convicted El Campo drug dealer will start serving a life prison sentence, just as soon as police find him.
A 329th District Court jury found 77-year-old Lawrence Herald Jr. guilty of delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, after a four-day trial in the historic courthouse this week. Herald wasn’t there to hear the verdict Thursday.
“The court waited about 30 minutes for (Herald) on Wednesday morning and after defense counsel (Amen Omo Obas) made numerous attempts to reach (him), the jury was advised (by District Court Judge Randy Clapp) that the defendant had not appeared for court and we (Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison and Assistant District Attorney Mark Racer) would proceed,” Allison said.
There’s no requirement that a person be present for their own trial if they prefer not to attend. El Campo police officers were sent to Herald’s 1310 Thrift home and found him and his red pickup gone.
“We are pleased with the final verdict,” Allison said, but added Herald would be eligible for parole. First, he has to be found.
“At the conclusion of trial (Wednesday), I issued a capias (warrant) for his failure to appear. So, at this point he is a fugitive,” Clapp told the Leader-News Thursday.
The potential punishment for delivery of a controlled substance is based on the location of the offense, the amount found and the type of narcotic. In this case, Herald would have normally faced five years in prison to 99 years or life, but his criminal past meant a minimum of 15 years behind bars.
Herald wasn’t just a drug dealer, he was pushing pills containing Fentanyl, a potentially deadly drug hidden inside what appeared to be Hydrocodone tablets. He had 113 of them, 48.35 grams, found during a Sept. 5, 2019 raid conducted by El Campo police and Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies at Herald’s home along with about $10,000 cash and a pistol. The home sits within 1,000 feet of the El Campo Housing Authority, 1303 Delta, a drug-free zone upping the severity of the charge.
The Fentanyl was discovered by the Texas Department of Public Safety lab after an extended processing delay caused by COVID shutdowns.
“This case illustrates the dangers. The pills were originally IDed as hydrocodone. The actual chemical makeup contained Fentanyl,” El Campo Police Chief David Marcaurele said, adding they were most like manufactured in Mexico. “It looked like a legitimate prescription drug, but it’s cheaper for them to put Fentanyl in it. If they cut it enough it’s okay, if you get one that doesn’t kill you. But what are the odds? It’s really like playing Russian Roulette.”
Nationwide, lawmakers and policing agencies have declared Fentanyl, a opioid painkiller 100 times more potent than morphine, to be the top priority in stopping due to its highly addictive nature and the extreme danger of respiratory failure it causes in high doses or when mixed with other narcotics or alcohol.
Both the police chief and the district attorney said the verdict was a strong warning to other would-be dealers that “we will put you in jail for a very long time,” Marcaurele said.
Allison added, “Please let this serve as a reminder that when taking medications to only use those prescribed by a licensed pharmacist. With anything else, you cannot know what you are getting.”
Now the priority is finding Herald.
“Indications are he’s in the Houston area,” Marcaurele said, but added he also had out-of-state ties.
Herald has previous felony convictions for an assortment of crimes including possession and delivery of controlled substance and assault. He’s been in prison twice before.
Anyone with information about Herald’s whereabouts should contact the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311. The public is advised not to approach Herald.
“Anytime someone is facing life in prison, I’d tell my officers to take measures (to protect themselves and the public) ... the safest thing is for Herald to just turn himself in ... the goal is to take him into custody, but be very careful in doing so,” Marcaurele said.
Local authorities are working the U.S. Marshal’s office to track down Herald.
“I have the utmost confidence in our local law enforcement and the U.S. Marshal’s office (and) that the defendant will be in custody soon,” Allison said.
