Lawrence Herald Jr.

Jury Finds Him Guilty

Of Fentanyl Dealing

A convicted El Campo drug dealer will start serving a life prison sentence, just as soon as police find him.

A 329th District Court jury found 77-year-old Lawrence Herald Jr. guilty of delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, after a four-day trial in the historic courthouse this week. Herald wasn’t there to hear the verdict Thursday.

