Gearing Up

After a donation from the Wharton County 100 Club, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office is working to replace the departments bullet proof vests that are nearing the end of their usefulness.

County officials approved funding beefing up security at county buildings and accepted a donation for the sheriff’s office during Monday’s commissioners court session.

Commissioners unanimously approved the installation of new security at the Wharton County Jail and the courthouse.

