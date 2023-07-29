Taxing entities are left waiting to set their budgets as the Wharton County Central Appraisal District works to correct errors in their evaluation rolls before dispensing them to the taxing entities.
The CAD deadline for tax roll certification was July 25, giving the taxing entities; local school boards, hospital districts, as well as city and county government, time to prepare budgets and set tax rates with enough time to hold public hearings on potential tax rate changes.
With the entities left waiting, the process has stopped waiting on new tax information although some entities are moving forward with the information they have.
“The city typically uses the previous year’s values when preparing the proposed budget because our increases have been historically low. This year’s preliminary values were significantly higher, we did not use them for our projections and instead held the values at last year’s. We received the certified values on July 25, which is statutorily required. We’re still waiting on some data for our tax rate numbers but as of today, this had not held us up,” El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said, adding “My hope is the tax assessor is provided all the data she needs to formulate our rates, I was told that could happen as early as today. I will not be overly concerned unless we do not have those rates by the middle or end of next week.”
While other entities are stuck waiting, running up to their deadlines.
“We won’t be able to set the tax rate until we have the final numbers ... The evaluations are essential to the school district setting out tax rates, these numbers are crucial to our timelines. The board must approve the tax rate and we must post a board meeting 72 hours in advance, then the tax rate must be published in the paper within a window of 10 days prior and no more than 30 days,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
The El Campo trustees, at their last board meeting, scheduled a budget workshop session for noon on August 7 to discuss and finalize the budget and tax rates.
Without final evaluations, the taxing districts are mostly unable to move forward, left waiting on information before new tax rates can be calculated and new budgets, funded for city, county and schools.
