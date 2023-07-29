Taxing entities are left waiting to set their budgets as the Wharton County Central Appraisal District works to correct errors in their evaluation rolls before dispensing them to the taxing entities.

The CAD deadline for tax roll certification was July 25, giving the taxing entities; local school boards, hospital districts, as well as city and county government, time to prepare budgets and set tax rates with enough time to hold public hearings on potential tax rate changes.

