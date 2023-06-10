A 20-year prison sentence is a Wharton man’s fate after a 23rd District Court Jury found him guilty Tuesday of attempted home burglary.
It was the harshest sentence they could assess, one made possible only by the prior bad acts of 31-year-old Elyjah Abdual Ford of 3869 CR 161.
“I do believe the defendant’s extensive criminal history (most of them theft related) played a major part in the jury’s decision as to punishment,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison told the Leader-News.
Home security camera footage of a home just outside the Wharton city limits captured Ford trying to open the front door on Oct. 12, 2020, while a woman and her two children were inside.
“The homeowner immediately called 9-1-1. The sheriff’s office was able to detain (Ford) as he was leaving the property,” Allison said.
Camera footage showed Ford trying to open the front door and then entering the home’s attached garage where he explored the contents of a closet before leaving.
“There was nothing stolen, however, for a burglary of a habitation offense it only needs to be shown that the person intended to enter the property. Since nothing was stolen, we decided to pursue the charge as an attempted burglary,” Allison said.
Attempted burglary of a building, a third degree felony, typically carries a punishment range of two to 10 years in prison, but in Ford’s case the charge was enhanced to a second degree felony with a punishment range of two to 20 years.
The enhancement was applied as a result of prior criminal convictions. Ford has three felony convictions for burglary of a building (one each in 2017, 2018 and 2019) as well as two for burglary of a habitation (2012 and 2016) and one for stealing a car in 2019. All of his crimes took place in Wharton County.
Ford opted not plead guilty on the charges and face punishment, taking the case to trial with Marc Nolan representing him. He then asked for a jury to decide his fate. Their choice was the maximum penalty allowed.
“The District Attorney’s Office would like to thank all the citizens who answered the call for jury duty and especially to those who patiently listened to all of the evidence,” Allison said.
Ford will be eligible for parole, when will depend on his conduct while in prison and the board’s review of his history and the case.
