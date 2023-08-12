After nearly 72 years marking the skyline, safety concerns prompted taking down Louise’s water tower Thursday, however some of it will be preserved.
Erected in 1952, the Louise water tower provided the small community with water for the better part of a century, although now it’s been replaced with two ground tanks.
“It’s rusted completely out and it’s beyond repair. All the rails and catwalks were rusted,” said Ben Dincans, Wharton County Water District 1 supervisor. “We had a storm come through last year and the wind bracings all broke. We had an inspector come look at it and he said it had to come down. Without those bracings, if we had a hurricane, it could have thrown it.”
The cost of replacing the water tower would have been $1.2 million, according to water district estimates, whereas the new tanks cost around $250,000.
“It’s been in operation (since 1952) until two weeks ago,” Dincans said.
Long-time Louise residents were sad to see the structure that defined part of the town’s skyline for so long, however they understood why it had to come down.
“It’s very disheartening for us to lose a historic landmark for the community, but it was old and needed to be done. It is sad for the community,” said Darla Ermis, owner of Petersen Hardware.
Part of the structure will be preserved for future generations thanks to a local business owner.
“We’re hoping to cut out ‘Louise’ and keep it as a piece of history. We’ll probably keep it at The Station for a while so people can come take pictures and then try to get it moved to The Mill to keep it,” The Station LTX co-owner Jamie Loveless said.
The structure has played host to a piece of history, a siren mounted on the tower.
“There was a German P.O.W. camp in El Campo during World War Two and that siren came from the camp. The Louise Fire Department brought it in and it’s been in use since,” Dincans said.
An errant lightening strike knocked out the siren’s functionality in the last few years, however. There are some plans to potentially keep it as a memento as well.
