El Campo and West Wharton County motorists can now get real-time digital alerts when first responders are active near them.
El Campo EMS vehicles now have the Safety Cloud by HAAS Alert system installed.
Designed to protect first responders and roadway fleets, the system has been found to improve driver compliance with Move Over Laws.
The system sends out real-time notifications to drivers approaching active responders en-route or on-scene. By adding the digital component, it helps reduce collision risks.
The alerts can be received through the free-to-use Waze navigation app and Apple Maps and give up to 30 seconds advance warning. HAAS Alert is working now to expand the service to other products.
Texas’ Move Over laws require drivers to slow down and move one lane over when approaching active emergency vehicles, but many drivers still react slowly or fail to move over.
“We’re excited to add another level of protection for our EMS crews in order to make sure they are able to do their jobs as safely as possible,” El Campo EMS Director Garret Bubela said. “This service connects and protects our personnel in the field and the drivers around them by giving motorists extra time to see us, slow down and move over safely.
