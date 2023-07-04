Close To You?

A new system installed in El Campo EMS vehicles can give drivers using Apple maps or Waze navigation an early warning on nearby emergency units.

El Campo and West Wharton County motorists can now get real-time digital alerts when first responders are active near them.

El Campo EMS vehicles now have the Safety Cloud by HAAS Alert system installed.

