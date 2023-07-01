Little League may not receive cash from the City of El Campo next fiscal year, but council was fine with not collecting any dollars from them.

A 6-1 vote Monday waives the $1,250 permit required to gain exclusive use of Legacy Park July 14-18 while Little League hosts the state tournament, closing the park to the general public those days.

