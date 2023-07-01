Little League may not receive cash from the City of El Campo next fiscal year, but council was fine with not collecting any dollars from them.
A 6-1 vote Monday waives the $1,250 permit required to gain exclusive use of Legacy Park July 14-18 while Little League hosts the state tournament, closing the park to the general public those days.
District 1 Councilman Steve Ward voted against the request. “We don’t have agreements in place with Little League for use of parking lot,” Ward said, adding it puts both the municipality and the organization at risk.
City rules require a $250 per day special event fee anytime a person or organization has 100 or more people gather in a city park or other facility.
“It’s estimated that up to 2,000 visitors per day will attend this tournament, providing a cash infusion to the local economy. For this reason, staff recommends the reduction or removal of the Special Event fee and deposit for this particular event,” Assistant City Manager Rene Garcia said in his written recommendation to council.
Just hosting game nights each week Little League routinely has more than 100 people gathering, Ward said, adding, “Technically we’ve waived it 90 times a year. Why is it even an agenda item?”
The concern, Ward said, isn’t waving the fee, but rather the uncertainty of when a wavier is needed or who can receive one.
“If we do for one, we have to do for all ... I just want clarity. It’s got to be black and white,” he said.
The decision came less than two hours after council heard a recommendation that $30,000 in Little League funding be severely slashed or cut entirely as the city looks to increase employee pay and keep an anticipated tax increase to three cents or less.
“It’s going to hard to give $67,000 and ask for a tax increase,” Ward said.
City staff had recommended dividing $67,000 between the Boys & Girls Club, Little League, the Heritage Center and ASAP (the After School Activities Program) rather than the $142,500 the organizations were collectively requesting.
District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. called for all funding to the four organization to be cut while District 3 Councilman David Hodges suggested making an exception for Little League.
Ward said all organizations should have formal agreements with the city before any funds are provided including costs like maintain a parking lot primarily used by Little League.
At-large Councilman Blake Barger requested the city track how much of a financial impacts of events like the state tournament have on the El Campo economy.
No decisions were finalized except to waive the park use fee.
