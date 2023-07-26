The El Campo job market is growing, officials say, and the results can be seen not only in the city’s top 10 employers, but also in the new small businesses springing up throughout town.
“We have had steady and sustainable growth in the jobs market. Our local businesses remained mostly healthy during the pandemic,” City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said, adding the infusion of federal relief dollars also helped.
“It was truly a cash infusion for our economy. The businesses then turned around and reinvested those dollars back into their business,” she said.
But 10 employers supply more than half of El Campo’s jobs, according to recently released city data. Of those, two are governmental.
Despite this, small business is alive and well in the city, Gibson said. “An important point to remember- we have had increasing sales tax revenues, annually, for the last seven years. This shows our businesses are truly healthy. The community can take a major amount of the credit for this because they have sincerely been shopping locally!”
The report in El Campo’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report shows an expansion of the total city workforce and a narrowing of the job market across several years. The top 10 employers offer 2,474 jobs equaling 52 percent of the total workforce. Nine years ago, the top 10 employers offered 1990 jobs equaling 42.12 percent of the total workforce.
The estimated total number of jobs offered the El Campo area is 4,758, according to the 2022 data.
El Campo ISD remains the city’s top employer providing 525 jobs, according to the review of the 2022 workforce, gaining 47 jobs within the last nine years.
The school district currently provides 11 percent of the jobs in the El Campo area.
Second on the job provider list was El Campo Memorial Hospital along with its overall Mid Coast Health Systems corporation. The health care workforce there has more than doubled in the last nine years from 211 workers in 2013 to 452 in 2022.
The growth is largely attributed to the multiple clinics now in operation throughout El Campo and the general area. In addition to the Mid Coast Medical Clinic by the 303 Sandy Corner Road hospital, the organization has three permanent clinics in the city limits and one on the high school campus only operational during the school year.
More growth is on the horizon, according to economic development projections.
“We are poised for significant growth in El Campo and Wharton County for several reasons. We are located at the critical juncture of I-69 and Hwy. 71, half-way between Houston and Victoria. We have thousands of acres of developable land with access to both north/south and east/west corridors, along with access to rail furnished by the newly formed Canadian Pacific Kansas City Rail. This puts us on the ‘NAFTA’ highway and rail routes, with access to the entire North American continent moving right through El Campo,” Gibson said.
The county is poised to become a Foreign Trade Zone too, now that the Port of Houston Authority has designated El Campo, Wharton and Wharton County as such.
Greenleaf Nursery in Danevang is the number three employer, providing 450 jobs last year. This too is an increase over the last nine years. In 2013, the company supplied 404 jobs which at the time putting them in the number two job provider slot.
With 220 jobs, Walmart, 3413 West Loop, sits at number four on the city’s top employer list, up 30 from 2013 when it was number four on the city’s top employers list.
Rounding out the top five is H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic with 190 workers who comprise 4 percent of the total workforce. The grocery store has gained 10 jobs since 2013 when it also fell into the number five slot.
What’s Missing, What’s New?
What’s not listed on the report is the hundreds of small businesses. They are a vital part of El Campo, city officials say.
“We are always told small businesses are the life-blood of America ... in the U.S. small businesses have generated 12.9 million new jobs over the past 25 years, accounting for two out of every three jobs added to the economy and account for 44 percent of the country’s economic activity,” Gibson said.
Among the remaining entities on the top 10 list, only one – the City of El Campo – offered enough jobs to appear on the 2013 list.
In sixth is Leedo Cabinetry, 600 Sam Biskin, with 170 workers followed by Junior’s Texas Best, 1603 Divide, with a workforce 125 strong.
In eighth is the City of El Campo employing 117, up from 108 in 2013. The city was the number seven employer in 2013.
Next is United Ag, 911 S. Wharton, with 115 workers and Pioneer Energy Service, 2243 FM 1162, with 110 workers rounds out the list.
Four companies appearing on the 2013 list do not appear on the 2022 top employer report although all are still in business. Sharing job numbers is voluntary so it is unknown if they simply chose not to answer or it they have less than 110 on site.
Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse reported 161 workers in 2013, but has since opened a second location in Columbus.
Mark’s Machine, a portion of the company offering Tough Country in downtown El Campo, Tough Country Saw Mill and the Tin Roof, reported 93 workers in 2013.
New ICM at 101 S. Washington continues as a clothing manufacturer and has expanded its line from only little girls panties, pinafores and the like to outdoor and industrial protective clothing since 2013. That year, the company reported 91 jobs.
Key Energy at 26700 US-59 reported 70 jobs in 2013 to be the number 10 employer.
