Keeping Cool In A Hot Market

Bobby Contreras, a sales associate from El Campo Refrigeration, demonstrates the different shapes and sizes of ice cubes the machines ECR sells can make, everything from classic cubes, to flakes, chips and classy ice spheres for mixed drinks. The company moved to their current location on U.S. 59 three years ago and employs 36 full-time employees at their warehouse between sales staff, technicians, administration staff and others.

The El Campo job market is growing, officials say, and the results can be seen not only in the city’s top 10 employers, but also in the new small businesses springing up throughout town.

“We have had steady and sustainable growth in the jobs market. Our local businesses remained mostly healthy during the pandemic,” City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said, adding the infusion of federal relief dollars also helped.

