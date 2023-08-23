With the loss of city funding, four El Campo non-profit agencies will be scrambling to make up the traditionally distributed dollars.
During budget talks last week, city council voted 4-3 to eliminate all tax-supported funding for the El Campo Boys & Girls Club, After School Activities Program, El Campo Little League and the El Campo Heritage Center to redirect that revenue to recommended staff pay hikes.
“I understand budget cuts and having the ability to pay staff more in order to keep them. We are facing hardships in finding staff as well,” Boys & Girls Club Director Jill Hearne said. “This past support ($50,000 last budget cycle) has gotten us through many hard times and (I) hope this decision can be revisited in the future. We will be forever grateful for the support they gave.”
ASAP asked for $50,000 last year, but got $20,000. They asked for $50,000 again this year and were rejected.
“(I’m) very disappointed in the city council of El Campo. Since ASAP first applied last year we have only been ridiculed and attacked,” ASAP representative and former city councilwoman Charlotte Brown said adding she had deep concerns by council’s request “for the demographic breakdown of the youth we serve while no other organization was asked to do so.”
Started in 1990, ASAP, although open to any child, primarily offers free after-school tutoring and activities for economically-disadvantaged youth.
“We feel that this council has tried to pit ASAP and The Boys & Girls Club against each other when in fact we serve the same purpose ... The only difference is our program is here for those who cannot afford paid programs. To add insult to injury, the District 2 Representative (Thomas Coblentz) chose to vote against funding a program that services many of the families who live in the district he is supposed to represent.”
Making up $50,000 won’t be easy for the Boys & Girls Club and the effect on services is unknown.
“I believe we will still continue to serve youth in the same capacity while I continue to look for new opportunities to expand services ... When this new situation is clear to our donors, we hope they will be more generous,” Hearne said.
ASAP too will continue its program, but will likely shelve expansion plans until more funding can be found. It will not be coming from students, Brown said. “We in no way intend to ever accept any fees from the families we are here to serve ... We will have to just tighten our belt a little bit and seek more grant opportunities as we’ve already been doing.”
Boys & Girls Club fees will remain the same – for now, but that may have to change, Hearne said. “I do know that many Boys & Girls Club have gone up to a hundred or more dollars a week for their summer program ... We currently are $50 a month for summer which compares to the $400 - $600 a month for other local childcare centers.”
“The city’s decision to de-fund outside agencies is a big loss to the ECLL organization,” Little League Board President Laura Motal told the newspaper.
The league, which received $30,000 previously, currently services more than 600 youngsters. Its efforts, Motal said, helps the economy by bringing in visitors for tournaments, an effort that will continue.
“We look forward to continuing discussion with city management about how we can work together ... for the mutual benefit of our program and the city moving forward,” Motal said.
The Heritage Center previously received $12,500 in city funding.
“Although the Heritage Center is very disappointed that the city council has decided not to continue to support the center,” Heritage Center President Frank Kacal told the Leader-News, adding he thanked council for its previous support.
The Heritage Center is a low-cost organization dedicated to providing programs and a gathering center for senior citizens.
“We hope to continue to serve the senior citizens of El Campo,” Kacal said.
