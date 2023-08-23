For The Children

The El Campo Boys & Girls Club, one of four non-profits to loosing city funding, won't have to cut any of its educational programs. If donors or grant dollars are not found, however, it could mean an increase in fees in the coming years.

With the loss of city funding, four El Campo non-profit agencies will be scrambling to make up the traditionally distributed dollars.

During budget talks last week, city council voted 4-3 to eliminate all tax-supported funding for the El Campo Boys & Girls Club, After School Activities Program, El Campo Little League and the El Campo Heritage Center to redirect that revenue to recommended staff pay hikes.

