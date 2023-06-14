County’s Preeminent Painters

Winners in the art show display their work and their ribbons. In the front row (l-r) Zion Oruonyehu, Marianeida Torres, Sophia Corona, Ansleigh Merta, and Kora Beaver. back row (l-r) Carl Dettling, Hunter Janik, Avery Janik, Janice Gensler, Lavon Sanders and Karen Wagner.

The 63rd annual art show at the El Campo Civic Center on June 3 and 4 drew 296 entries by 63 artists showcasing their work in art, photography and crafts.

“This is the most entries we’ve had in the last five years,” Mae Borak, president of the El Campo Art Association said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.