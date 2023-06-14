The 63rd annual art show at the El Campo Civic Center on June 3 and 4 drew 296 entries by 63 artists showcasing their work in art, photography and crafts.
“This is the most entries we’ve had in the last five years,” Mae Borak, president of the El Campo Art Association said.
Overall Winners
Adult Division - Amateur
Category: Art
1st Place - Best of Show - Lavon Sanders - oil painting “Bird in Paradise
2nd Place - Best - Carl Dettling - oil painting “Trees”
3rd Place - Best - Janice Gensler - colored pencil “Blaze”
Honorable Mention - Karen Wagner - watercolor painting “Mr. Wilbert”
Category: Photography
1st Place - Best of Show - Melvin Rasmussen - color photograph “Bridge Over Bay”
2nd Place - Best - Bonnie Gloeckner Johnson - color photograph “Reward After Dance Recital”
3rd Place - Best - Bonnie Gloeckner Johnson - color photograph “Pike’s Place Market Fruit”
Honorable Mention - Gretchen Seymour - color photograph “Sunset Walk”
Category: Crafts
1st Place - Best of Show - Renee G. Smith - quilt “Starry Night”
2nd Place - Best - Julie Pfeil - needlework ornaments “Twelve Days of Christmas”
3rd Place - Best - Shirley Bram - mosaic “Texas Pride”
Honorable Mention - Kim Jurek - ceramic “O Christmas Tree”
Overall Winners – Adult Division - Professional
Category: Art
1st Place - Best of Show - Mae Borak - oil painting “The Lookout”
2nd Place - Best - Mae Borak - oil painting “The Bison”
3rd Place - Best - Mae Borak - oil painting “Just Cruisin”
Category: Crafts
Honorable Mention - Best of Show - mosaic “Flamingo”
Most Popular adult entry - certificate awarded to Ramona Ryan, oil painting “Sleeping Beauty”
Most Ribbon Points - certificate awarded to Bonnie Gloeckner Johnson
Mayor’s Favorite - certificate awarded to Sawyer Schoenfield for his oil painting “Every Dog Has Its Day”
Overall Winners
Youth Division
Category: Art
Seniors, grades 9-12
1st Place - Best of Show - Hunter Janik - oil painting “Big Buck” and $75 Excellence in Art Award
2nd Place - Best - Kathryn Ivey - colored pencil “Mary, Mother of Jesus” and $50 Excellence in Art Award
2nd Place - Best - Sophia Corona - acrylic painting “Put on a Model Face” and $50 Excellance in Art Award
3rd Place - Best - Tori Biskup - mixed media “Smelling the Trail”
Honorable Mention - Marianeida Torres - markers “Lovers in Rememberance”
Honorable Mention - Sophia Corona - acrylic painting “Happy Piggy”
Juniors , grades 6-8
1st Place - Best of Show - Avary Janik - oil painting “Enjoying Lake Time” and $50 Excellence in Art Award
2nd Place - Best - Kora Beaver - oil painting “Icebergs” and $25 Excellence in Art Award
Children, grades 3-5
1st Place - Best of Show - Ansleigh Merta - oil painting “Blue-Footed Booby” and $25 Excellence in Art Award
2nd Place - Best - Xavier Oruonyehu - pencil “Scream” - and $10 Excellence in Art Award
3rd Place - Best - Gilbert Hvey - acrylic painting “The Creative Side”
Honorable Mention - Ansleigh Merta - oil painting ‘’Paradise”
Children, pre-school-grade 2
1st Place - Best of Show - Jackson Dromgoole - acrylic painting “Mountain Range” and $10 Excellence in Art Award
2nd Place - Best - Zion Oruonyehu - crayon “Turtle at Sea” and $5 Excellence in Art Award
3rd Place - Best - Jackson Dromgoole - acrylic painting “Denmark Flag”
Honorable Mention - Zion Oruonyehu - pencil “Pig”
Category: Photography
Grades 6-12
1st Place - Best of Show - Lyla Seymour - color photograph “Peek-A-Boo” and $50 Excellence in Art Award
2nd Place - Best -Lyla Seymour - color photograph “Greener Grass” and $25 Excellence in Art Award
3rd Place - Best - Kora Beaver - color photograph “Tiny Dog”
Honorable Mention - Michael Pullin - color photograph “Air Dog”
Grades PreK-5
1st Place - Best of Show - Gage Seymour - color photograph “All Around Cowboy” and $50 Excellence in Art Award
2nd Place - Best - Gage Seymour - color photograph “Resting Easy” and $25 Excellence in Art Award
Category: Crafts
Grades 6-12
1st Place - Best of Show - Kasey Burns - clothing “Tie Dress” and $50 Excellence In Art Award
2nd Place - Best - Kathryn Ivey - pipe cleaners “A New Perspective” and $25 Excellence In Art Award
3rd Place - Best - Kasey Burns - jacket “Coat of Many Colors”
Honorable Mention - Kasey Burns - metalcraft “Cowboy Scrappy”
Grades PreK-5
1st Place - Best of Show -Stephanie Galicia - child’s vest “Baby Bear” and $50 Excellence in Art Award
2nd Place - Best - Vera Mae Johnson - note cards” and $25 Excellence in Art Award
3rd Place - Best - Johnathan Galicia - pillow “ Buckaroo”
Kora Beaver was awarded the special “Vasil Gadeke Award” given in memory of El Campo’s longtime photographer and artist Vasil Gadeke.
Most Popular Youth Entry - Certificate awarded to Ansleigh Merta for an oil painting “Blue-Footed Booby.”
Most Ribbon Points Certificate awarded to Kasey Burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.