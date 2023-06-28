Heat wave concerns

As pavement melting heat continues to pound El Campo, Wharton County and the whole of Texas, officials say dangers and likely damages are increasing.

Outdoor burning becomes illegal one hour before sunset tonight with a ban going into effect Thursday in rural Wharton County. It is never legal to burn trash or brush inside the El Campo or Wharton city limits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.