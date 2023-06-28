As pavement melting heat continues to pound El Campo, Wharton County and the whole of Texas, officials say dangers and likely damages are increasing.
Outdoor burning becomes illegal one hour before sunset tonight with a ban going into effect Thursday in rural Wharton County. It is never legal to burn trash or brush inside the El Campo or Wharton city limits.
“I would not burn anything, hold off on burning. With the wind blowing and as dry as its getting, it doesn’t take much,” El Campo Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said. Should a fire, accidentally or deliberately set, cause damage to other people’s property or hurt someone, the fire starter can be held criminally and civilly responsible.
Pavement is melting in the City of El Campo creating concerns over possible damage by heavy vehicles passing over them. And with moisture being steamed from soils, water lines are anticipated to start breaking soon, El Campo City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said Monday.
“The KBDI (Keetch-Bryam Drought Index) is reaching the dry level so we are on the lookout,” he said.
The KBDI measures moisture missing from soil on a zero to 800 scale. Zero means ground is incapable of absorbing additional water while at 800 absolutely no moisture can be found. At 500, a point reached Monday morning, an area is considered in extreme danger of wildfire.
A lingering high pressure dome is expected to keep temperatures feeling like they are well over 100 degrees at least through the end of the weekend. The first chance of a stray shower doesn’t pop up until Monday.
County residents are doing a good job of coping with the heat, according to El Campo EMS with little to no heat-related calls coming in to 9-1-1.
Residents are encouraged to stay inside as much as possible during the afternoons, but not try to recreate winter-like 60s in their homes. ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, is urging power conservation especially between 4 and 8 p.m. each day.
A new record June power demand was hit June 19.
“Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever. The (all-time) current record of 80,148 MWs was set on July 20, 2022,” the council said in a press release.
If you must be out in the heat, stay hydrated, drink lots of fluids (think water and not alcoholic beverages), wear light clothing and be wary of heat stroke signs distress dizziness, nausea and weakness.
The city’s water supply remains good despite the current heat, Thompson said, adding there are currently no plans for declaring a water emergency that could ultimately lead to water use restrictions.
Precautions are being taken with municipal staff. City road crews, for example, are now reporting for work at 6 a.m. to escape the brutal afternoon heat.
