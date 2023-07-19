Safety First

Louise volunteer firefighter Chase Isaac only needed a small amount of water to douse a run-away trash/brush fire at 405 Market in Louise Monday afternoon. Officials there and throughout the county say they are grateful that residents, ag producers and businesses are using caution with open flames. The county enters a burn ban this week.

Small chances of rain finally return to the forecast this weekend, and firefighters say it wouldn’t hurt to hope or pray for it. It’s getting mighty dangerous out there.

With Wharton County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) crossing 500, a burn ban will be instituted automatically at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday. At 500, the county is considered in extreme danger of wildfire needing five inches of slow, steady rain to fully saturate soil.

