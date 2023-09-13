The effort to recover sacred items stolen from St. Robert’s Catholic Church over the Labor Day holiday continues with police saying they have some solid leads.
“We do have two other persons identified as being involved in this case,” El Campo Police Chief David Marcaurele told the Leader-News, but declined comment on whether he thought two ciborium which hold communion wafers (Eucharist) could be found intact.
The golden jars, along with the 130-pound tabernacle holding them, were stolen from St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 506 Tegner, sometime between 3 - 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
Dragged from the church and loaded into a black compact SUV, the tabernacle was found abandoned last Wednesday in a field outside of El Campo. The cabinet’s lock had been forced causing severe damage to the sacred item. Church staff are still trying to determine if the tabernacle, installed at St. Robert’s in 1996, can be repaired.
Jose De Jesus Manuel Jaramillo, 29, of 910 East in El Campo was arrested 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 on charges of criminal mischief less than $30,000 in a place of worship and theft less than $30,000 enhanced because it took place inside a church. Jaramillo remains in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of $40,000 in bonds as of press time.
Anyone with information on who else is responsible for this crime or where the two ciborium are being held should contact police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward if they supply information leading to an arrest.
There’s no indication the theft was done for anything other than financial gain, Marcaurele said, but it could have a lingering impact on the St. Robert’s parish.
“Going forward, we will have conversations about how to continue offering hospitality and keeping St. Robert as a place of prayer open 24/7, 7 days a week, keeping God’s house safe,” Father Philip Brune told parishioners in a letter sent from a retreat he is currently attending.
Unlike many churches, St. Robert’s Church remains a traditional haven with no locks on its front doors, open at all times for prayer or simply comfort.
“Satan would be very happy if this event restricted people’s access to Jesus in the Eucharist, but Satan’s will won’t be done here. God came to live with us to be with us, and that’s why God lives here. This is the house of God and ours,” Brune added.
