Wharton County is known worldwide as having finest American Gray Brahman cattle for sale. This eight-part series will tell the story of who, how and why these cattle brought fame to the county and state. They are also the mascot for numerous area sport teams as well as the new San Antonio XFL team and University of South Florida’s Brahman Man yell leader.
Over the centuries, human intervention changed original ancestral breeds of dogs, cats, horses and the like into modern versions we love today. Size, color, temperament and other traits bred up or down is evident in modern cattle.
Aurochs, a wild ox, were the first domesticated Bovidae more than 10,000 years ago by people living in Eurasia, sub-continent India, and Middle East. The oxen had a head height of 6’7”. Their descendants died out early 1600s due to over-hunting, disease and shrinking habitat.
Bos indicus were herded more than 6,000 years ago and milked by people living along the Great Steppes of Central Asia. Looking for better grazing land, they migrated south to India. Images of the cattle are found on Egyptian pictographs and hieroglyphics circa 1,570 BC. Alexander the Great brought back more than 1,500 head of cattle from India to Macedonia.
Cattle did not exist in New World until brought in by Spain. These bos were descendants of Castilian cattle originally from Africa taken to Spain when it fell under Moor control. They developed into present day Longhorn cattle.
Texas is the birthplace of this unique breed. Americas went from zero cattle to more than 400 million by the year 2000.
Bovidae includes tarus and indicus. European tarus breeds Angus and Hereford are hardy in cold zones; indicus humped cattle Afrikander and Zebu are tropical zone hardy. Documentation has been found describing Zebu cattle being adapted for farming more than 4,000 years ago.
Selective breeding over 200 years accelerated evolution, probably more visible in Zebu than other breeds.
The year 1690 was considered the first year cattle were introduced into Texas. Castilian cattle were sent to a Spanish Catholic mission in East Texas and later moved to a mission in San Antonio. After 1773, the remaining herd was released into the wild. Only the hardy survived and passed on their genes.
Latin name Bos primigenius indicus, meaning “cattle origin India,” is given to American Brahman cattle by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Brahman, aka Zebu, are divided into groups defined by characteristics. Blood lines found in USA Brahmans are Nellore/Ongole, Guzerat, Gir, Sind and Krishna Valley. Each are identified by ear and leg length, horn growth direction; variation in hump and dewlap; and color variation.
All are short haired and hardy; thriving in tropical zones. They live longer; produce calves longer than European breeds with lower birth weights for easier delivery; have fewer diseases and parasites; and secrete an oily substance to repel ticks and Tick Fever.
Their hump is a muscle held by enlarged vertebrae with many blood vessels that help dissipate body heat. It is edible, tasty and tender.
A camel’s hump helps hold fat, expanding and shrinking, much the Brahman hump.
Brahman tolerate hot temperatures in part by having sweat glands over their entire body, whereas British breeds only sweat around mouth and nostrils. No matter hair color, their skin is usually black which adds to heat and insect control genetics.
Restriction of travel and interaction between valleys across India caused cattle in each region to develop unique breed characteristics. These physical traits are readily identifiable. Of 30 Zebu lines in India, only five are detected via DNA in American Brahmans.
Guzerath are found in the central west coast, southern districts of Bombay. The largest of the breed, they have a wide face, pendulous ears, lyre-shape horns, large hump and slender dewlap. Gray, red, and black shades with predominate gray bodies, they were among largest number exported to Texas during the early 1920s.
Gir are found in the southern part of Kathiawar Peninsula, west central coast, northwest of Bombay; named for their natural habitat the Gir Forest. Very gentle with a short head, very long ears with tips that turn inward toward the nose, horns curving away from head with fine tip; large hump, slender dewlap, the breed is red with brown shading. They are the ancestors of American Red Brahman.
Nellore/Ongole are found in Andhra Pradesh state; on the southeast coast of India next to the Bay of Bengal; Madras’ district two village areas. In 1868, the blood line was exported to Brazil where ranchers improved beefiness and became Brazilian Brahmans. Cows are mostly white with shorter ears and short horns. They are docile. The bulls have some black shading with the largest hump of Zebu genus.
Brazil and India have largest concentration of this bloodline; the oldest known Bos indicus breed. Its genetic qualities are prevalent in today’s American Gray Brahman.
Krishna Valley, located in western, lower third of India, cattle are thought to have been developed from interbreeding Gir, Guzerate and Nellore/Ongale by rich Rajahs during late 1800s. Gray with black shading, short legs, short ears and shorter body length, high horns that grow upward and small hump, they have the longest tail. In India, they are used as a draft animals pulling plows.
Sind or Red Sindhi are found in northern India and Pakistan. They are dark red with some black shading; short, curved horns; and smaller bodies than other Bos indus. Used mostly as dairy producers; these qualities were added to Jersey and Holstein diary breeds by crossbreeding.
Miniature Zebus, aka Nadudna (Hindi) are on verge of disappearing. Historically kept and bred on Hindu temple grounds, followers considered these Zebu as sacred, to be protected from birth to death.
Hinduism does not allow practitioners to eat its meat nor sell it for slaughter. Adult females weigh 300-500 pounds versus 1,000-1,400 pounds and adult bulls 400-600 pounds versus 1,600-2,200 pounds, the average weight for other Zebu bloodlines.
The size is not from downsizing via selective breeding, but naturally embedded genetics. The few found outside of India are mostly in circus displays or raised as pets.
The 2016 Brahman Journal listed the top 10 Brahman breeder ranches in the world. No. 1 was JD Hudgins, Inc., No. 2 V-8 Ranch (Mollie Forgason Williams, descendant of JDH ranch family), both in Wharton County.
The top counties in Texas with the most American Gray Brahman are Wharton, Victoria, Matagorda and Refugio. Other states with numerous registered gray and red Brahmans for sale include those along the Gulf of Mexico, but some northern states use Brahman bulls for crossbreeding.
They tolerate cold weather, but it is not an ideal location for them due to their short hair coat.
– This is Part 1 of Cattle Call: The History of American Brahman Cattle by Wharton historian Merle R. Hudgins. Look for the eight part Cattle Call series on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month throughout the summer.
