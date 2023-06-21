Recycling center improvements, decreasing the speed limit on a county road and abandonment of another stretch of road, were all unanimously approved by Wharton County Commissioners last session 3-0.
With Precinct 4 Commissioner Precinct 4 Doug Mathews and County Judge Phillip Spenrath absent, Precinct 3 Commissioner Steven Goetsch ran the meeting.
After contact from the Houston-Galveston Area Council, Precinct 2 Commissioner Bud Graves presented an increased $25,000 grant for the recycling center in East Bernard.
“They gave us extra money so we bought two new boxes and we’ve got about $9,600 left to work on the fence so we’re trying to get bids on the fence right now,” Graves said.
After a two-minute hearing where no residents signed up to speak, the court voted to decrease the posted speed limit on CR 150 from 50 to 30 mph after Sheriff Shannon Srubar’s recommendation. The change in speed will go into effect once the appropriate signs have been posted.
Continuing the roadwork, commissioners voted to abandon a section of CR 362 enclosed within the property of Gary and Weida Gadeke for more than 20 years.
Other items approved by the court are:
• Accepting a $845 bid from Technocycle, a Houston Company, to dispose of collected e-waste.
• Placing five seized vehicles and one county vehicle up for auction at Victoria Auto Auction.
• Purchasing a $5,300 trailer from 4B Buildings using funds from Precinct 2.
• Approving a $3,021.70 bid from BLS Construction to move dirt from the site of the Wharton County Storage Building.
