After the initial grant money was distributed, Wharton County is being offered extra money to expand waste disposal facilities, also before commissioners court are changes to some of the county’s roads and bids for services.
The Houston-Galveston Area Council initially awarded $100,000 to support a Solid Waste Transfer station, and now the county has been offered an additional $25,000.
The East Bernard station is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays and accepts trash from county residents.
“Wharton County has completed construction of their new transfer station. They are in need of two roll-off dumpsters and a fence at this new facility. Since other grantees are returning grant funds a portion of the returned funds are being reallocated to Wharton County to cover this purchase,” the notice reads.
Commissioners will be holding the 9:45 a.m. hearing and could vote to decrease the speed limit on CR 150 after any public comments. The road currently has a 50 mph speed limit. Precinct 1 Commissioner Richard Zahn asks the court to consider lowering that to 30 mph to match the speed limit on CR 133, which CR 150 turns into.
The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on June 12 at the Wharton County Commissioners Court, 309 E. Milam in Wharton, with time reserved for public comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.