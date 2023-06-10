After the initial grant money was distributed, Wharton County is being offered extra money to expand waste disposal facilities, also before commissioners court are changes to some of the county’s roads and bids for services.

The Houston-Galveston Area Council initially awarded $100,000 to support a Solid Waste Transfer station, and now the county has been offered an additional $25,000.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.