We’re still looking for a proper description for the person or persons who stole grave mementos at El Campo Community Cemetery.
Disrespectful perhaps? Or, maybe willing to risk a curse?
Whoever they are, they felt the need to steal small solar lights from graves at the 299 Jesse cemetery.
As each of the lights have very little value, there was little to be gained by the act.
No, this wasn’t a major crime, and no one knows exactly when the lights disappeared. The theft, however, no doubt proved to be hurtful for the families who left the items at their loved ones’ markers.
Anyone who may have seen someone leaving that area at an odd time, may have witnessed the crime or noticed a bevy of weathered glowing decorations mysteriously appearing at a location, should consider calling police. Or, perhaps the thief should consider returning the grave goods.
If you’d like to call police, they are reachable at 979-543-5311.
