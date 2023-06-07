Louise trustees continued campus renovations, accepting a bid to rewire their ag facilities Monday. A new set of computers were approved at the same session and a new representative on the Central Appraisal Board named.
One of Louise’s ag teachers, Ronny Wilson, presented an $11,110 bid from Hobo Electric to rewire parts of the ag facilities, the cost funded by a grant.
“What we’re talking about is another set in the shop itself, we want to put in a press because hopefully next spring, we’re going to be bending welds and I want a better press to be able to tell them ‘this was where yours broke’ ... we’re also going to add lights down in the welding booths, run the electrical and I may have to get the lights later, because you just can’t see them. The second thing is that on the inside the paint building, right outside the booth, we’re going to put a 50 amp drop in there so that we can put a 55 ton ironworker and a small pipe bender,” Wilson said.
The instructor wanted to add wiring to the chicken coop allowing the birds to stay in the barn year-round.
The motion was approved unanimously by the board.
Trustees also approved the purchase of another 25 new computers, at a cost of $21,675, from Intech Southwest Services, a San Antonio company.
“The computers that are in the teachers’ classrooms are going to be going into the computer lab which is in definite need of updating and the teachers computers that are in there now are good but it would be nice for the teachers to have a little more power, especially that really rely on technology on a daily basis,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
These machines will, as reported by Louise ISD Business Manager Pam Wagner, be paid for out of the district’s ESSER funds, federal funding issued to schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other actions taken by the board this session were:
• Approving a new LISD representative to the Wharton County Central Appraisal District’s Board, Chris Baas, to replace Tim Benich.
• Approving TRS Active Care as the health care provider for LISD employees at a monthly costs per employee of $427 for the premium.
