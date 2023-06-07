After more than 30 years at Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church, the after-school program ASAP has to move, as their previous home’s age now makes it an inadequate facility.

Late pastor Edward O. Sanford Jr. started after-school programs in 1991 at the church with the intent of it being a safe place for students until parents got off work. This program blossomed into the ASAP program that enrolls around 60 students for free after the school day ends.

