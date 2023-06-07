After more than 30 years at Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church, the after-school program ASAP has to move, as their previous home’s age now makes it an inadequate facility.
Late pastor Edward O. Sanford Jr. started after-school programs in 1991 at the church with the intent of it being a safe place for students until parents got off work. This program blossomed into the ASAP program that enrolls around 60 students for free after the school day ends.
The building is showing its age and the program is looking for new stomping grounds.
“The building that we’re currently in is well over 100 years old. The church is tearing it down to build a more adequate building for the church and the pantry. The back wall in the kitchen is separating from the building and it’s causing electrical issues,” ASAP Director Niesha Brown said.
ASAP finished this school year at the old location before looking for new fields.
“We’ve been looking at land and buildings. Thankfully, the Housing Authority by the aluminum plant, they have a building that they’ve opened it to us for us for the next school year. We don’t have to put anything on hold. Were using that for the school year until we get our funds to get a new building,” Brown said, adding “I called to schedule a meeting to let the district know we’ve moved. The blessing in this is that there’s a bus that goes out to the housing project and I don’t know if they’ll be putting our kids on that route or if they’ll reroute the bus we already use.”
The local Housing Authority has offered the use of their facilities, free of charge to the ASAP program and preparations are ongoing to get the space ready for the students.
“We’re excited mostly because it serves a lot of our children, a lot of the children that live in public housing are also in ASAP … This is new for us as well, we’re trying to make preparations here to make that entire area easily available,” Housing Authority Executive Director Vicki Bonilla said.
Students will continue receiving the same after-school care at the El Campo Housing Authority, 1303 Delta, for the upcoming school year as the program isn’t being offered this summer.
With a new building come new challenges and the program is trying to get the work out to parents of students in the program that their children’s safety is paramount.
“Parents will have to pick up their kids from the housing project’s building. The good thing is that 60 percent of our kids live in the housing projects anyway. Parents still have to come get their kids, they need to get them home safely. It defeats the purpose of it being a safe haven (otherwise),” Brown said.
