A proposed city tax hike should no longer be needed, City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News Monday.
Record-setting sales tax returns and lower-than-anticipated health care costs mean city staff now believe they can recommend dropping the tax rate from 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property to 44.42 cents, the No New Revenue rate. The four-cent drop will mean a homeowner with a $100,000 home will see a $40 per year drop in city taxes, assuming that home was also valued at $100,000 last year.
“Staff is proposing the no new revenue rate for the next fiscal year due to adjustments in revenue line items (permitting, franchise fees, etc), removing one time capital purchases and without substantial health insurance premium increase. We will be monitoring sales tax and if the trend continues, this could mean good news for not only next fiscal year but 2025,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
If city council approves the No New Revenue Rate at its upcoming Sept. 11 session, the city will still bring in more dollars next fiscal year based on new construction not factored into the formula and possibly sales tax rebates.
“I want to thank staff for working hard for us not to have a tax raise,” Mayor Chris Barbee said.
The no tax hike announcement, originally made during Monday’s council session, comes after months of budget talks and a roller coastering proposed tax rates ranging from the No New Revenue Rate to 51 cents per $100, a figure that drew the ire of District 3 Councilman David Hodges.
He and District 1 Councilman Steve Ward were the only two to vote against the 51-cent tax ceiling (the highest possible tax rate the city would consider) during the first August meeting. Had that rate ultimately passed, it would have meant about $70 more per year for that hypothetical homeowner with a consistently valued $100,000 home.
“I’m hopeful a tax increase can be avoided ... Now is not the time for a tax increase. People cannot afford a tax increase.” Hodges said, adding “Brittni (Nanson, the finance director) and Courtney (Sladek, the city manager) are working very hard (to avoid one).”
Hodges had pledged earlier that he would not vote for a tax increase while serving as a councilman.
Being able to go with the lower than feared tax ceiling is good news for the city, Sladek said, adding avoiding a steep hike a health insurance costs was a “game changer.”
The proposed budget still includes a 5 percent across-the-board pay hike, bringing a starting police officer’s salary to $62,419 per year, a starting dispatcher to $44,008, an entry level street maintenance worker to $37,440, up about $2,000 per year from figures presented in an earlier budget workshop.
Other workers in emergency services and public works will receive comparable raises.
Hodges also voted against the proposal, along with Ward.
“I’m not against pay raises,” Hodges said, adding it was the proposed tax hike staff initially thought would be needed to pay for them is what earned his nay.
“I don’t want to spend money unless its absolutely necessary. It’s not our money,” Hodges said.
Because a tax hike was proposed earlier, a public hearing will be part of the next meeting.
During this Monday’s session, a public hearing on the proposed budget didn’t draw any citizen comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.