No New Taxes

District 3 City Councilman David Hodges, at right, along with District 1 Councilman Steve Ward voted against the possibility of a tax hike in early August. Monday, Hodges applauded city staff for finding a way to avoid one. Also pictured is District 4 Councilman John Hancock.

A proposed city tax hike should no longer be needed, City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News Monday.

Record-setting sales tax returns and lower-than-anticipated health care costs mean city staff now believe they can recommend dropping the tax rate from 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property to 44.42 cents, the No New Revenue rate. The four-cent drop will mean a homeowner with a $100,000 home will see a $40 per year drop in city taxes, assuming that home was also valued at $100,000 last year.

