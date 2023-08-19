A Houston man accused of being responsible for a deadly Harris County wreck was arrested Tuesday by Wharton police.
Delbert Humprey Perkins Jr., 49, of 3910 Ward in Houston was arrested without incident at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday.
“A bounty hunter company made us aware that he was wanted and upon our arrival to Perkins’ apartment (2500 Junior College Blvd.), he was already detained,” WPD Lt. Ariel Soltura said.
Perkins stands accused of two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle following a Feb. 9 crash in the 2600 block of Bellfort Avenue in Houston.
Houston police say Perkins was the driver of a Ford Expedition traveling west at a high rate of speed that struck an industrial forklift as it pulled onto the roadway.
Two men riding in the vehicle, ages 30 and 50, were killed. A 37-year-old woman also riding in the vehicle was injured along with Perkins. The forklift driver was not harmed.
HPD initially arrested Perkins on the charges Feb. 11.
Back in custody, Perkins was held in the Wharton County Jail as of press time.
