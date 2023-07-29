With Kathy Smith and Anthony Dorotik absent, El Campo ISD board members started the first phases of next year’s budget talks and set a date and time for discussion on next school year’s tax rates.

El Campo trustees met to start budget talks Tuesday night they, however due to external circumstances, had to table most of the discussion. Some information about next year’s expenses were presented to the board, although totals are still in the works as information evolves.

