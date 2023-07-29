With Kathy Smith and Anthony Dorotik absent, El Campo ISD board members started the first phases of next year’s budget talks and set a date and time for discussion on next school year’s tax rates.
El Campo trustees met to start budget talks Tuesday night they, however due to external circumstances, had to table most of the discussion. Some information about next year’s expenses were presented to the board, although totals are still in the works as information evolves.
About half of ECISD’s funding comes from local property taxes based on evaluations done through the Central Appraisal District, and the deadline for that data was Monday evening, however it wasn’t available at the time of the meeting, so the board chose to table any actions on setting a preliminary tax rate until a special session called for at noon on August 7.
The preliminary budget information made available was the expenditures the district is budgeting for the 2023-24 school year that the new Director of Finance, Demetric Wells, is “very confident in what we’ll be spending.”
It lists $37.6 million in expenses for this year, about $1.1 million over last year’s budget, with basically all of that cost coming from an increased payroll and benefits line item the district is undertaking. The district has approved increases to their employee compensation package moving into next year, most recently at their June board meeting where the trustees approved a four percent increase in the midpoint wage of all employees.
The district is also projecting a decrease in their M&O tax rate from $0.9810 per $100 of taxable value to $0.8671 per $100 in taxable value, a decrease of a little over 11 cents. The legislature provided funding this session for 10.7 cents of tax compression. The school district’s tax rate is made up of the Maintenance and Operations rate, the cost of running the school from day to day, and the Interest and Sinking rate, that pays for the district’s debt. The current rate of taxation applied by ECISD is $1.0527 per $100 in value, of which $0.9810 is M&O and the remaining $0.0717 is I&S.
However, these numbers haven’t been set yet and still need to be approved by the board after an upcoming special session with duly posted advance notice for public attendance and commentary.
Increases in pay continued with trustees approving an increase in non-degreed substitute teacher daily rates from $75 per day, $80 for long-term subs, to $85 per day, with $90 for long-term subs. This change was intended to being the district into alignment with other near-by district substitute pay rates.
Also at the board meeting, trustees approved of a clarification to the student dress code, banning hats while students were on campuses. Previously, hats and hoods were allowed as long as students were outside the school buildings which, with the district’s increased camera presence, isn’t feasible anymore.
Trustees rescheduled the next board meeting to 6 p.m. August 29, pushing the meeting from the fourth Monday to the fifth. There was also discussion at to rescheduling next year’s board meetings to 6 p.m. consistently, however that was tabled due to the absence of the two board members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.