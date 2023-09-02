Trash service on rise

Texas Disposal Systems has announced it will be charging more for collection service as allowed by its contract with the City of El Campo. The city will be passing along the cost which residents will see first on their bill due Nov. 15.

El Campo residents should put their trash at the curb for Monday collection, according to city staff.

A crew from Texas Disposal Systems, the city garbage collector, will be working during the Labor Day holiday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.