Final votes on the city’s proposed budget and tax rate are anticipated Monday after a summer full of debate and a narrowly avoided levy increase.
Increased sales tax returns and lower-than-expected health insurance costs will have staff requesting the no new revenue tax rate while still providing a 5 percent across-the-board pay raise along with additional funds for public works and emergency services.
If council accepts the recommendation, it will drop the tax rate from 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property to 44.42 cents. The four-cent drop will mean a homeowner with a $100,000 home will see a $40 per year drop in city taxes, assuming that home was also valued at $100,000 last year.
“The city had a collective sigh of relief when our agent, Coby Rod, presented options on health insurance for next year. This large item in our budget could have resulted in a tax rate increase, instead, by switching carriers, the city is able to provide a budget with the no new revenue rate,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News.
In a series of agenda items, council will consider the tax rate, the budget it drives, increases to garbage fees, and the proposed change in health plans.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include the purchase of two police cars, a proposed fee hike for the pool affecting non-residents and a landscaping ordinance.
The possibility of streaming city council meetings to make the viewable over the Internet will also be considered. El Campo ISD has been doing this since COVID precautions began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.