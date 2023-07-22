Summer doesn’t stop the music as El Campo High School band students are still meeting in preparation for competitions, as well as getting to know their new director and getting new members on the same measure as returning players.
Band students have been meeting for a few weeks, meeting new director Josh Partida, and practicing for show competition.
“We’re going somewhere really awesome. Director (Rolando) Cantu got us to a place where we could grow and how I think Mr. and Mrs. Partida will get us even higher. Everyone is really excited,” junior drum major Ashton Corn said.
Students have been preparing for their show “Under The Moonlight.”
“I think we’re moving in a good direction although we’re still reeling from where we were,” junior drum major Dylan Johnson said, adding “I think we have a good chance at competitions. He has high expectations for us and we’re definitely feeding into it.”
Students have been practicing in small groups, in sections and as a full band, working with students new to the ECHS band.
“We have a very young group this year, about eight seniors total. On paper we have 94 students signed up for band and I’m seeing about 70 at practice, so we’re missing a couple dozen. Optimistically, they’re at the place they need to be with plenty of room to grow.,” Partida said.
Partida has been at the district for just about two weeks, after 15 years as a band director at Edna, Victoria West and Alvin before coming to El Campo to teach.
The rest of the band has noticed the upswing in student enthusiasm with high hopes and high attendance at practice.
“The effect on the kids is shocking, it’s definitely possible we make it far in our competitions,” junior drum major Miles Shaffer said.
The band was trying to find its footing after Cantu left in January and the students are getting used to Partida’s direction.
“He’s been wonderful so far. We’ve been through a lot of directors and it’s hard to trust new people, but he’s really earning that trust,” senior drum major Shelby Krpec said.
With practice in full swing, some students banging drums in the auditorium and others playing trumpets in the band hall and the new director has high hopes for this year’s students.
“I’m looking to run a ship that will take them as far as you want to go, it’s all about the kids,” Partida said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.