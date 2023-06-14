Eye In The Sky

One of Wharton Police Department’s drones, call sign Overwatch, gave first responders a birds-eye view of the Monday morning fire on North Richmond Road.

A blaze consumed most of a structure on North Richmond in Wharton as drivers rushed to work Monday morning.

Two Wharton Volunteer Fire Department units as well as one each from Boling, Hungerford and Glen Flora’s VFDs sped to the building behind Street Scene, near 2015 N. Richmond in Wharton, around 8:40 a.m. to extinguish the fire.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.