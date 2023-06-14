A blaze consumed most of a structure on North Richmond in Wharton as drivers rushed to work Monday morning.
Two Wharton Volunteer Fire Department units as well as one each from Boling, Hungerford and Glen Flora’s VFDs sped to the building behind Street Scene, near 2015 N. Richmond in Wharton, around 8:40 a.m. to extinguish the fire.
“We had the Wharton Fire Department respond to a vehicle fire and, while we were getting dispatched, we were informed that the fire spread to the adjacent structure ... there was a mechanic working on the vehicle and it was having mechanical issues, no foul play is suspected,” Wharton VFD Chief Hector Hernandez said.
It wasn’t long before the black smoke turned white as the firefighters got the flames under control.
“Once we started the water tap, we had it under control in, maybe, 10-15 minutes and we were off the scene in an hour ... There was a fire hydrant right near by and they went to work. On that type of fire we didn’t know (what to expect), so we deployed one of our bigger hand lines and they got it out. Our guys worked out great,” Hernandez said.
After the scene was put under control, the clean up can start and the structure didn’t fare well, officials say.
“There were no injuries. It was a total loss, but the structure was still standing, everything inside was damaged but the structure was still standing,” Hernandez said.
