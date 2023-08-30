Raising your air-conditioning setting just two degrees could help stave off outages, officials say, as Texans swelter under this summer’s prolonged triple-digit temperatures and power saving pleas continue.
ERCOT, aka the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, monitors the state’s entire electric grid tracking generation capability of traditional power stations along with solar and wind sites versus demand.
When there’s a concern that demand will near the grid’s production capability, it issues a statewide plea for conservation.
Should demand outrace production capabilities, ERCOT would issue orders to power companies to start temporary controlled outages also known as rolling blackouts.
There have been no orders to implement controlled outages this summer despite the record heat, according to AEP spokesman Larry Jones. That, he said, is in large part to conservation efforts starting from industries to individual homeowners.
“It there is a conservation appeal, we encourage customers to be responsible ... it does make a difference,” Jones said.
“ALL conservation efforts whether large or small make a difference,” Wharton County Electric Cooperative Spokesperson Shelly Schulz said.
WCEC offers the following tips on reducing an individual home’s power usage:
• Set the thermostat 2-3 degrees higher during peak hours or as much as safe to do so.
• Use fans to feel 4-6 degrees cooler.
• Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and electronics.
• Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washers, dryers, water heaters, etc.)
• Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off during peak hours.
ERCOT was on a seven-day streak of power saving pleas through Sunday, warning residents throughout the state to save electricity as much as possible from generally 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a new plea was issued Thursday.
Additional warnings are expected through early September or until temperatures begin to moderate.
ERCOT’s appeals are designed to assist with grid conditions while also promoting awareness of conditions.
“It doesn’t mean that ERCOT has entered emergency operations, but that it can. It’s important to remember, ERCOT has not interrupted service,” Jones said.
A record statewide power demand was set Aug. 10 at 85,435 megawatts, one of 10 record levels set so far this summer.
In the summer of 2022, 11 new peak demand records were set, reaching a high of 80,148 MW on July 20.
Should ERCOT order outages to protect the overall electric grid, a computer program will be used to determine where shutdowns will take place, each generally lasting 30 to 45 minutes on rotation throughout the grid.
“Wharton County residents should be as concerned about rotating outages as any other energy consumer on the ERCOT grid. If generation levels fall below the needed demand, rotating outages would be called for across the state ... All market participants are required to reduce their load through rotating outages,” Schulz said.
AEP and WCEC are power suppliers, owning the transmission lines, but not generating the power itself. Each is required to follow ERCOT instructions.
A lack of wind can prompt concerns as wind turbines stop spinning or darkness falls stopping solar power generation. A traditional power plant going into a temporary shutdown can cause concern as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.