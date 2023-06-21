Juneteenth at Willie Bell Park

Dominick Gaona and Colton Vernon were just two of the hundreds of attendees at Saturday’s Juneteenth festival at Willie Bell Park.

 

Revelers came out in droves to celebrate Juneteenth this past Saturday at Willie Bell Park in El Campo.

Festivities began early with the traditional parade, this time starting at the intersection of Palacios Street and U.S. 59, traveling north on Palacios to West Second and turning right to end at Willie Bell Park. Several vehicles with some pulling trailers as well as horseback riders strutted the streets with police escorts before the party began.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.