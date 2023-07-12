A new command structure has been put into place at the El Campo Police Department, creating two captain posts under the new chief.
Former Cpl. Mark Biskup and former Sgt. Ryan Schaer have been promoted into the two positions. Russell Urban remains the lieutenant of the criminal investigations division.
Chief David Marcaurele conducted interviews within the department in hopes of filling the roles with officers well versed in department policies as well as the community at large.
“The City of El Campo is fortunate to have a great pool of talent within the police department and, while picking only two candidates from this pool was difficult, I feel the captains chosen bring a great mixture of experience and leadership potential to their new roles,” he said.
To ensure cross training, Biskup takes command of investigations and dispatch while keeping his duties as a K-9 handler. Schaer meanwhile will cover uniform patrol and School Resource Officers.
“I like to get a fresh set of eyes (on department programs),” Marcaurele said, adding that at some point the two may switch assignments creating an administrator well versed in all areas. “I’ve been over every area (in his career). A fresh set of eyes really helps,” he added.
As chief, Marcaurele will cover internal affairs, human resources, budgets and overall command.
Former Assistant Police Chief Jennifer Mican retired June 9, not long after she was passed over for the chief’s position. “It was purely a decision on her part. She was welcome to stay,” he said.
Under the new command structure, the chief has two captains and one lieutenant as well as detective and patrol sergeants and corporals.
Biskup started working in the ECPD in 1993 and has been the department’s community service officer since 2013.
“I’m not going to change that. He will still do a lot of presentations. I’ve heard nothing but praise,” Marcaurele said.
Schaer joined the ECPD in 2008 as a patrol officer rising through the ranks to corporal in 2015 before moving to detective sergeant in 2021. He also worked undercover.
“He knows the department very well,” Marcaurele said.
The program is part of a succession planning effort the new chief is putting into place. It provides another level of possible promotion for officers and the chance to grow a new leader through the ranks whenever Marcaurele opts for retirement.
