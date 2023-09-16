Airport overpass plans drawing Wharton public concern at city

Several Wharton residents let their voices be heard regarding the possible construction of a future I-69 overpass near Wharton Airport at the Wharton City Council meeting Monday night at City Hall.
Five of the six public comments made on the evening regarded the airport overpass. “I would like to encourage council here to put it on the agenda for next meeting,” Michael Beard said of the overpass issue. “They should really listen to the concerns of how that’s going to affect the community, not only the City of Wharton but the whole community out here, so you can make a good, informed decision to the city manager and mayor as they hold meetings with TxDOT.
“There was a meeting about three or four months ago where TxDOT asked the city and the county to come together,” Beard, who lives by the airport, added. “They came together, and they came up with a plan and the (Federal Aviation Administration) nixed that plan. There can be adjustments to that, but it’s going to cut off access to CR 423. We have to leave that open. Y’all need to study it, because it’s going to affect emergency services for anyone who lives out there.” Beard added.
Cutting off access to CR 423 would reportedly add 5.5 miles to the distance emergency crews would have to travel to service the residents who live in the area.
Part of the fields that would be used for the overpass would add an obstruction just outside the minimum flight path of the airport’s approach, Beard said, which could make emergency landings more difficult for pilots coming into the airport.
“I fly quite a bit out of Wharton, and I’d like to support Michael and what he’s saying about the airport,” Mark Evanson said. “For future development of the airport, I think you need to think of something better than just a simple overpass. I think you need to have good access to both sides of the airport for residential and industrial development.”
Also at the meeting, City Council voted 5-0 to approve three requests made by Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Holiday Parade Chairman Jeff Rainer to authorize Wharton Police Department to redirect traffic, close Hwy. 60 from its intersection at Alabama Road and Polk Street and the 100 block of South Fulton and South Houston from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 and for the city to transport, set up and return five lights for use during the parade.
