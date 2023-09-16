Airport overpass plans drawing Wharton public concern at city

Part of the fields that would be used for the overpass would add an obstruction just outside the minimum flight path of the airport’s approach, Beard said, which could make emergency landings more difficult for pilots coming into the airport.

Several Wharton residents let their voices be heard regarding the possible construction of a future I-69 overpass near Wharton Airport at the Wharton City Council meeting Monday night at City Hall.

Five of the six public comments made on the evening regarded the airport overpass. “I would like to encourage council here to put it on the agenda for next meeting,” Michael Beard said of the overpass issue. “They should really listen to the concerns of how that’s going to affect the community, not only the City of Wharton but the whole community out here, so you can make a good, informed decision to the city manager and mayor as they hold meetings with TxDOT.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.