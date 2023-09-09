Monday is the time for communities across the United States to commemorate the lives lost during the 2001 terrorist attacks that took place on American soil.

On Sept. 11, 2001, four commercial airplanes were hijacked and sent to various targets in the United States. Two planes crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, one plane crashed into the U.S. Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and the passengers on a fourth plane fought back, crash-landing it in rural Pennsylvania.

