Monday is the time for communities across the United States to commemorate the lives lost during the 2001 terrorist attacks that took place on American soil.
On Sept. 11, 2001, four commercial airplanes were hijacked and sent to various targets in the United States. Two planes crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, one plane crashed into the U.S. Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and the passengers on a fourth plane fought back, crash-landing it in rural Pennsylvania.
In the immediate aftermath of the attacks, President George W. Bush declared Friday, Sept. 14, 2001 as a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the 2,977 victims.
On Sept. 11, 2002, the country recognized the first Patriot Day. On this day, the U.S. flag is flown at half-mast and a moment of silence is observed 8:46 a.m. to correspond with the attacks.
The following are a handful of ways people can honor 9-11 victims and their families.
• Celebrate local heroes by visiting or making donations of food or supplies to local firehouses and police stations.
• Engage in service projects that can help your community, including its underserved individuals, like veterans. National Day of Service, which is the same day as Patriot Day, asks people to do at least one good deed in honor of those who died on 9-11.
• If you display a flag at your home or business, be sure to place it at half staff from sunrise to sunset to mourn the lives lost.
• Share stories of the heroism and bravery of first responders with young children who may not have been alive in 2001.
