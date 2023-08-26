El Campo ISD trustees are considering an overall tax rate identical to last year’s rate, which is proposed to reduce the time it will take to pay off the district’s debt and Tuesday is the last day that residents have to make their voices known.
Wednesday trustees approved a tax ceiling $1.0527 per $100 in taxable value, with their maintenance funding comprising $0.7575 of the rate and $0.2952 to pay off the debt. The district currently has $20.38 million of debt based on a series of voter-approved bonds.
District staff recommend pushing down the district’s debt faster than required.
“Between what is required to pay the debt, without paying it any faster, all the way up to a pre-determined limit set by the state; they have the latitude to pick a number in there to pay off any of the voter-approved debt,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
“If we do the 29 cents, bond council and our financial advisors have told us that it would give us an opportunity over the next three years to have our (20)13-14 bonds pretty much paid down ... you’ll save on interest,” Finance Director Demetric Wells said.
Officials from the district say that the minimum I&S rate the district could change, just to maintain their same debt payments is 13.21 cents per $100 of taxable value.
Calculations were also done for an I&S rate of 14.05, 21 and 25 cents, which would result in the average ECISD homeowner seeing savings of around $499, $425 and $383 respectively if the $100,000 homestead exemption passes.
If approved, the district would save $421,000 in the first year in interest that would slowly shrink as the debt is paid off.
It’s like trying and pay off a car note that was made for six years in three.
School officials say that as the buildings age, they’ll need to be replaced and, if bonds are paid off, the district would not need to raise I&S taxes by asking for a bond.
“I can tell you right now ... we know that all of those buildings (at the high school) were built in the 60s and are 65 years in age and, for the most part, they’re not repairable. You’ve got the CTE Building, H-building, a band hall, you’ve got Northside and Myatt (elementaries) that all have needs and, since I’ve been here, I’ve been bandaging it. In the next five years, there will be building needs,” Callaghan said.
The recommendation comes on the tail of Texas legislators’ efforts to depress local school tax burdens by contributing more state funding to support schools. For El Campo ISD, the state contribution increase from about $17 million to about $21 million.
Not all are happy with these decisions, as the local state representative was one of the co-authors of the house-joint resolution behind the increase on the homestead exemption.
“The short version is, I believe, that the taxpayers should feel this in their pocket book, I’m going leave it at that,” said State Rep. Stan Kitzman, R-Pattison, whose district includes Wharton County.
ECISD saw an $168,700,215 increase of total taxable property giving the district a broader tax base.
Taxing entities are allowed to set and raise taxes only to a point in Texas before triggering an rollback election. That rate for ECISD is anything above $1.0527 per $100 in taxable value.
According to the district, this consistent rate will still mean a smaller bill for the homeowner, albeit the reduction could be lower.
The district’s proposed tax burden on the average homeowner would go down by $335.71, according to district calculations, if the board approves a $1.0527 tax rate.
The taxable value calculations were done assuming the passage of the $100,000 homeowners exemption.
The meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday July 29 at the ECISD Administration Building, 700 W. Norris, with time reserved for public comment.
