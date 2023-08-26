El Campo ISD trustees are considering an overall tax rate identical to last year’s rate, which is proposed to reduce the time it will take to pay off the district’s debt and Tuesday is the last day that residents have to make their voices known.

Wednesday trustees approved a tax ceiling $1.0527 per $100 in taxable value, with their maintenance funding comprising $0.7575 of the rate and $0.2952 to pay off the debt. The district currently has $20.38 million of debt based on a series of voter-approved bonds.

