New breed takes shape

The American Brahman Breeders Association took time in a past publication to pay homage to ABBA No. 1, a bull calf born on a Victoria County Ranch owned by AM McFaddin.

If cattle exported from India are known as Zebu, why are they called Brahman in the USA? The American Brahman Breeders Association was chartered to establish a standard of excellence for recognizing breed qualities of cattle having mixed zebu lineage of gray and red.

Several spellings were considered before American Brahman was chosen for the distinct Bos indicus breed.

