If cattle exported from India are known as Zebu, why are they called Brahman in the USA? The American Brahman Breeders Association was chartered to establish a standard of excellence for recognizing breed qualities of cattle having mixed zebu lineage of gray and red.
Several spellings were considered before American Brahman was chosen for the distinct Bos indicus breed.
On Feb. 28, 1924, the old Rice Hotel in Houston hosted 17 of 19 men with Zebu bloodline herds. They agreed current offspring of Zebu crosses should be recognized as a new breed.
Wharton County cattlemen present: Pierce Withers, grandson of Shanghai; JL Reitz of El Campo (seven years later Reitz’ cattle were assessed as the best Brahmans in nation). AP Borden and Walter Hudgins were unable to attend but contributed ideas. Also in attendance were VW Parr, Bureau of Animal Industry, and JL Lush of Texas A&M College.
On March 18, 1924, an organizational meeting elected AM McFaddin of Victoria County, president; JW Sartwelle of Harris/Matagorda counties who in 1920 owed the largest U.S. herd at about 2,000 grade Brahmans, secretary. JJ Carroll, Wilson County, was treasurer; AP Borden, first vice president; Pierce Withers, second vice president; William Cornelius, Matagorda County, third vice president; WM Carroll, Beaumont, was also named treasurer.
Named to the board or directors were McFaddin, Borden, Carroll, WS Jacobs, Sartwelle, RJ Kleberg, Jr, Reitz, TC Dunn Jr, RH Wood. On the Appraisal Committee were Sartwelle, FW Neuhau, and CD Wheeler, according to the memories of members recorded after early records were lost in a fire.
The first animal registered with ABBA was McFaddin’s young bull Sam Houston, a prodigy of his bull Prince. McFaddin donated Sam Houston, a red Brahman, for auction.
The bull calf was led into the Rice Hotel lobby and sold to Richard Coon of Dalhart for $1,000; money given to Red Cross. Coon’s panhandle ranch had numerous Brahman cattle. He was known for taking photos of them standing in snow to show adaptability.
Without creation of ABBA, the new Zebu-based breed would not have had an impact on the beef-market future. British cattle breeders considered Zebu a danger to their future in the beef market. However, the same breeders later embraced the hybrid vigor as it was proven to increase their sales.
The JD Hudgins and WS Jacobs ranches were the largest purchasers of the 1924 Brazilian Zebu importation. From this group, Sartwelle ranch purchased Aristocrata, the bull who would sire Manso.
In the Summer 1924 tick fever hit, decimating European breeds, but Zebu bloodlines showed no effect. In December 1924, hoof & mouth disease was discovered on Jacobs’ Harris County ranch resulting in a quarantine and infected livestock were slaughtered. Then on Dec. 24, 1924 a blizzard brought below freezing temperature and sleet to Texas Gulf Coast for two weeks. Zebu breeds were the hardest hit due to not having long hair to contain body heat.
Sartwelle lost 3,000 head; Pierce ranch 1,500 head; Hudgins ranch 49 bull yearlings and 300 mature cattle; Mentor Northington, Rachel Hudgins’ nephew, over 200 head. There was a 40 percent cattle herd loss across Texas. With spring thaw, passengers riding the train from Houston to Victoria had to shut the train’s windows to keep the dead cattle smell from entering their railcar.
In 1925 a shipment of Brazilian Brahmans arrives: 120 bulls and 18 females, but on July 25, 1925 foot and mouth disease was found on Jacobs’ ranch; thought to have come in with that shipment.
Harris, Galveston and Fort Bend counties are placed under quarantine. On Aug. 5, 18 head are killed and buried with quick lime to hasten decay. On Dec. 25, 1925 another blizzard barrels through Texas leaving behind dead cattle and many other farm animals, but not the 1924 numbers.
On Jan. 26, 1926 another blizzard hits the Gulf Coast, but with snow rather than sleet. Snow does not affect livestock like sleet which clings to the bodies, thus survival rate is greater.
On Jan. 1, 1928, an Arctic front sends temperatures down to 15 degrees, but it’s a dry front. No mature livestock die, mostly young calves and very old cattle.
AP Borden replaced by JF Hutchins as manager for the Pierce Estate. In 1930 AM McFaddin dies; Hutchins is now president of ABBA with Walter Hudgins as secretary, wrangling his sister Eola Border into doing the work.
In 1931, the ABBA Herd Book becomes the cornerstone of “registered American Brahman” cattle.
In 1937, Eola officially elected recording secretary, a position held until 1948.
From 1931-1948, ABBA headquarters located at the JD Hudgins ranch in Hungerford – rent free.
ABBA was by then recognized by the U.S. Government, Texas and Cuba where that nation’s ranchers were among largest importers and exporters of Brahman cattle until Fidel Castro’s takeover.
Brahman ranchers in Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina join ABBA and on Jan.1, 1941, it closes registry for “foundation stock,” descendants from pure-blooded Indian Zebu.
In 1942, members hire Margaret Watkins of Hungerford to assist Eola Border in ABBA secretarial duties. World War II saved the cattle industry with more than a billion pounds of beef was shipped to European allies and U.S. soldiers. During that time period, Brahman crosses got the best prices at market due to beefiness quality. With 1942 closed charter membership with No. 150 Mack Birdwell, Beaumont. Wharton County Charter Membership Roll: No. 5 JL Reitz Estate, No. 13 Pierce Withers, No. 125 Raymond Dickson (son of HB Dickson),No. 18 Abell Brothers, No. 19 Claude Appling, No. 23 SC Border, No. 24 WA Border, No. 25 LP Bunge, No. 26 Lester Bunge, No. 29 Dr. Green Davidson, No. 33 IV Duncan, No. 35 Lanier Forgason, No. 38 GA Harrison, No. 45 Donald G. Hudgins, No. 46 Edgar Hudgins, No. 47 Walter Hudgins, No. 49 JF Hutchins, No. 50 Marshal G. Johnson, No. 57 Ted Mangum. No. 101 Carlton R. Hudgins and No. 131 Sidney Wilbeck [Lizzie’s son].
No. 80 Lizzie Wilbeck (Hungerford) and No. 91 Mrs. Wilbur Webb Jr. (Danevang) marked the first women to register Brahmans.
The charter included six ranches from Cuba, one from Mexico (Guzman Willis, the rancher who saved Ruffier’s 1924 Brazilian herd from banditos) 15 from Louisiana and six in Florida.
In 1947, ABBA membership was divided into six areas. Area 3: Wharton, Matagorda, Jackson, Lavaca, Colorado, Austin, Fayette, Washington, Bastrop, Lee, Burleson are Brazos counties has 97 members. New Wharton County members were: Clemons Appling, Louise; Mrs. Helen Anthis Clay, El Campo; Dr. TL Davidson, Wharton; Duncan Brothers, El Campo, Jim B. Forgason, Hungerford; Guy Glaze, Louise; AG Gordon, Louise; Tommie Gresham, Louise; AC Guttenberger, Hungerford; Mrs. Dora Hudgins, Hungerford; Leon Locke, Hungerford; Dr. TM Neal, Wharton; LT Stewart, Wharton; Arthur B. Hudgins, Hungerford; ER Nelson, El Campo; Wilbur Webb Jr., Danevang; JL Myatt, El Campo; Wade S. Roberts, El Campo; Hans T. Andersen, Danevang; Adrian Johnson, El Campo; Joe Burger Jr., Wharton, PL Marquess, Wharton.
Area 2 has the fewest counties but largest number member ranches (141): Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris and Waller counties. Creeping city limits and residential growth eliminated many of these ranches.
Ranches in other states with Brahman herds numbered: Louisiana 54, Florida 73, California 8, Oklahoma 5, Arkansas 4, Alabama 3. Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, S Carolina, Tennessee, New York with 1 or 2. Cuba had 19 registered ABBA ranches; Mexico 5; Venezuela 2; Brazil and Columbia 1 each.
