Prayers For The Paper

Father Dalton Erwin reads a prayer specifically designed for newspapers, printers and those who report as part of a blessing at the El Campo Leader-News Thursday as Publisher Shannon Crabtree, left, and others join in the prayers. Father Dalton, a recent arrival at St. Philip Catholic Church, said it was his first blessing of a newspaper.

The new priest at St. Phillip Catholic Church got a different assignment after his move to the area, blessing a newspaper office after a request from our staff.

The new priest, Father Dalton Erwin, stopped by Thursday morning to bless the El Campo Leader-News office after a string of sicknesses that has effected workers over the last few months.

