The new priest at St. Phillip Catholic Church got a different assignment after his move to the area, blessing a newspaper office after a request from our staff.
The new priest, Father Dalton Erwin, stopped by Thursday morning to bless the El Campo Leader-News office after a string of sicknesses that has effected workers over the last few months.
“The Leader-News staff has struggled with a variety of health issues. First everyone got COVID and then seemed to have fallout effects from it. Several months ago, someone said we ought to ask for the office to be blessed. There’s a lot of power in faith, there’s no denying that,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “We’re honored that Father Dalton came to visit and offer the blessing, with the 2,000-plus years of power it wields.”
Father Dalton said a prayer over the writing offices and journalists before lapping the building in his vestments and blessing it with holy water. The priest has been called to bless structures before, although this was a new experience.
“This was my first building blessing in El Campo. I’ve blessed a lot of restaurants and a lot of homes. I’ve blessed airplanes and a yacht, doctor’s offices but this is the first newspaper I’ve blessed,” he said.
Despite being new to town, Father Dalton has already started making El Campo his home.
“I just came here after three years at the cathedral in Victoria, I was appointed here by the bishop. I grew up in Weimar and graduated high school in 2010 before attending Texas A&M in 2013 and began studying for the priesthood before being ordained in 2020 ... So far, I love the community. It’s a very welcoming community and it’s very vibrant, a lot of things are happening here,” he said.
The Leader-News had reached out to receive the blessing and, after the surprise passed, Father Dalton was excited to bless the space.
“It was a good surprise. It spoke of a desire of the Leader-News to have the protection of God and the angels with them,” Father Dalton said.
