Students and parents returning to El Campo’s campuses will see heavy upgrading to the district’s efforts to keep students safe.
“We are continuing with the safety protocols. However, we have updated the security entry throughout the district campuses using video surveillance and electronically controlled entry. This will be installed at the administration building early this fall as we complete our security updates,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
An increased security camera presence was a district goal following town-hall style meetings in response to the May 24, 2022 school shooting at Uvalde.
For parents and visitors looking to stop by campuses must ring a door-bell and be buzzed in, a change the staff and students are getting comfortable with.
“I thought that getting buzzed in and sitting behind locked doors would be difficult for the kids, but they took to it well,” said Amanda Dorotik, fifth grade science teacher.
The beginning of the 2023-24 school year also marks the first year El Campo ISD will house armed staff or Guardians on campuses who are not police officers. The district currently employs four School Resource Officers as well who routinely patrol the high school and middle school campuses and visit the elementary campuses.
This comes at the lead of a new state regulation found in HB 3, requiring “at least one armed security officer is present during regular school hours at each district campus.” In the statute, Guardians meet this qualification.
Campus employees say that the community response has been mostly positive.
“Students and parents have been very accommodating and understanding. Even when someone is upset (at a safety protocol), when you remind them what it’s for, they understand why we do it,” Northside Assistant Principal Ashley Barnes said.
