Students and parents returning to El Campo’s campuses will see heavy upgrading to the district’s efforts to keep students safe.

“We are continuing with the safety protocols. However, we have updated the security entry throughout the district campuses using video surveillance and electronically controlled entry. This will be installed at the administration building early this fall as we complete our security updates,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.

