A hot market is great if you’re looking to sell, but increased home evaluations might be putting pressure on local homeowners just wanting to live in the county.
As reported by the U.S. Census from 2017-2021 the median value of owner-occupied homes was $156,300, however, realtor.com reports the median listing price for homes in Wharton County at $249,400 and median sold price as $218,200. This means the average home is selling for more than $60,000 above Census value estimates.
Local estimates put that sale price figure lower, but still above the census estimates.
“The median sale price of a home in 77437 was $186,000 last month, down 14.5 percent since last year. The median sale price per square foot in 77437 is up since last year,” said Daniel Zalman, owner of Zalman & Co. of El Campo.
Nationally, the market may be slowing down, but locally it appears to be a seller’s market.
“On the national scene this past week the median listing price was down -0.2 percent, new listings down -27 percent (and) time on the market was up 13 days longer,” Zalman said.
House prices have been on the rise with local evaluations seeing overall increases of 12 percent for single-family residential property. In the El Campo ISD market, total properties were valued at $804 million in 2022 and $901 million this year, according to the Wharton County Central Appraisal District.
Increased evaluations, however, may not be the factor leading people to change their living situations.
“We believe the key reasons property owners list with us is for the following reasons: home-related reasons; [i.e.] the home is too small, the home doesn’t meet their needs, the neighborhood has changed, financial reasons, upgrading the home, deferring maintenance, cashing in equity, (or) personal reasons, new job or transfer, need a challenge, different interest and priorities, life cycle reasons, changes in relationships, empty nest and death in the family. It is my belief that all of the above whys and wherefores share equal weight and reason for me to accept that all of the above are notable recurring reasons for property owners that list and sell their property,” Zalman said.
For those looking to sell, it might be a good time as RocketHomes.com lists El Campo as a seller’s market since June of 2022 meaning that “prices tend to be higher and homes sell faster”.
“Our current data reflects that there have been approximately 212 properties that have sold over the previous 12 months with an average sale price of $186,000. As of Monday, our information indicates 91 active properties listed (in the 77437 area code) with an average asking price of $352,000,” Zalman said.
