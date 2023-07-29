The Road Of Growth Continues

Construction continues at Zalman and Company’s collection of homes off of West Loop with framing well underway Wednesday afternoon. With new construction comes new places to live for new residents looking to move in to the El Campo community or new room for long term El Camponians looking to fill nests after the children move out or new families looking for a fresh start.

A hot market is great if you’re looking to sell, but increased home evaluations might be putting pressure on local homeowners just wanting to live in the county.

As reported by the U.S. Census from 2017-2021 the median value of owner-occupied homes was $156,300, however, realtor.com reports the median listing price for homes in Wharton County at $249,400 and median sold price as $218,200. This means the average home is selling for more than $60,000 above Census value estimates.

