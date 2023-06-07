Seven decades ago, they donned caps and gowns to march across the stage collecting diplomas and to always remember El Campo High and its classmates, similar to the request this year’s graduates heard.
They kept their word, gathering faithfully each year.
But after 70 years, the reunions have moved from rented halls with spouses to a volunteer’s living room. This year, just seven were able to attend, but that’s alright, they say, it was still a time for friends who have become family. Bennie Schramm, Marilyn Robertson Cunningham, Arliss Treybig, Elaine Chromcak Mason, Jack Mills, Darleen Juhl Miksik and Gloria McDonald Petersen gathered at Petersen’s home on May 20.
The Class of 1953, 65 graduates strong, were the last to graduate from the Northside School – now the site of the Northside Education Center, the El Campo Library, Boys & Girls Club and the El Campo Heritage Center.
The Honors Day, held a few days before their graduation, was so important to the community that it was broadcast live by a local radio station. Treybig was announced as the valedictorian, earning among other things a $25 Elks award and $100 for placing second in a state competition. The class salutatorian was Wayne Goff.
Their commencement ceremony was held in the Northside gym with Ed Gossett, a former Congressman, coming in to serve as a keynote speaker. The choir sang “Onward Christian Soldiers” in addition to the alma mater.
“Many of these years had been difficult times for everyone. The parents of this class had to adapt to the effects of World War I followed later by the Great Depression. The class members were born during the Depression. About three months after entering first grade in 1941, Pearl Harbor was bombed,” Treybig said.
The children saw the German prisoners of war held in a camp set up on Second Street. They saw the fear of families as soldiers headed to war and joined in the rejoicing of the nation’s victory.
Most were from farm families, starting at rural elementary schools before reaching Northside. Three of the original class reportedly died before reaching high school, one during the polio epidemic.
Before they graduated, U.S. troops were dispatched to another conflict – what would for years be known as the Korean Conflict before the nation finally admitted to itself that it had fought another war.
“Some of the girls in the class had boyfriends in the service. Two married, but graduated with the class. Others left school,” Treybig said.
There was no Project Graduation for the Class of 1953. Instead, they went on a four-day trip to a Bandera dude ranch with three staffers acting as chaperons.
Lawrence Ray Cory offered a tribute to the class before his death in 2017 “While we are struggling to find out what we are, as teenagers, we try to find role models for what we think we want to become,” he told his class before talking about “dreaded” English classes.
After graduation he would join the U.S. Navy rising to the post of senior flight instructor. “Our logic challenges us to believe that something unseen, flowing across the airfoil of a wing, can create enough lift to keep a 747 Jumbo Jet or a military C5A aircraft airborne. Yet, such is the mystery of how you, our teachers, have continued to influence us, even today,” he said.
It serves as a lesson for the students of today, they said. The remaining members of the Class of 1953 can look back 70 years to show the effect four years of high school had upon them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.