Second man arrested for St. Robert’s theft

More of the items stored inside the tabernacle stolen in the early morning hours on Sept. 4 have been recovered, El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Thursday, but added authorities are still trying to determine what else, if anything, is missing.

Police arrested a second El Campo man Wednesday accused of stealing golden religious items from St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. A warrant has been issued for a third.

