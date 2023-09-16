Second man arrested for St. Robert’s theft

Police arrested a second El Campo man Wednesday accused of stealing golden religious items from St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. A warrant has been issued for a third.
More of the items stored inside the tabernacle stolen in the early morning hours on Sept. 4 have been recovered, El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Thursday, but added authorities are still trying to determine what else, if anything, is missing.
“We still have a lot of investigation to do,” Urban said.
The tabernacle itself was found in a field just outside of El Campo on Sept. 6. Although badly damaged, it was returned to the Catholic church late last week. St. Robert’s officials are in the process of seeing if it can be repaired and have not put it back into service although masses are continuing.
Police arrested 44-year-old Thomas James Graham of 1212 John at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 on charges for theft less than $30,000 enhanced because of the location of the alleged crime and tampering with evidence.
Processed, Graham was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning and held in lieu of $40,000 in bonds as of press time.
Police are now on the hunt for 34-year-old Ryan Cruz Reyes who they believe is also connected to the crime. Police say Cruz is from the Boling-Iago area and may be spotted in southwest El Campo.
Jose De Jesus Manuel Jaramillo, 29, of 910 East was the first man arrested. Facing charges of criminal mischief less than $30,000 in a place of worship and theft less than $30,000 enhanced and theft, he’s been held in the county jail since Sept. 6 in lieu of $40,000 in bonds.
“It was his idea that there was money inside (the tabernacle),” Urban said.
For those who practice the Catholic faith, the contents of the tabernacle were far more valuable than any amount of cash. The Communion wafers are, for them, the living embodiment of God, making the theft a sacrilege.
Anyone with information on the whereabout of Ryan Cruz Reyes, where any of the stolen items may be found or any other facts of the case are urged to contact police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward if they supply information leading to an arrest.
St. Robert’s invites all to a planned Blue Mass set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 which will honor law enforcers and their families.
