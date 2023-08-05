Sheriff’s deputies swept the halls of Louise ISD schools Thursday, luckily not in search of an invader, but as part of the district’s active shooter training.
In the warm up for a new school year, it’s becoming an annual tradition that the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department conducts active shooter training at Louise ISD, using volunteers as victim actors in their mission to keep all schools in the county safe.
“If you see lots of police cars, [the deputies] may be training. The sheriff’s department has been training using our buildings. This is great. If we ever have an emergency, they will know our buildings well,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
Teachers working on getting things ready for the upcoming year were pulled out of their classrooms and staged as gunshot victims as the officers swept the halls as they would if they had to clear the building during an lock down with a weapon-wielding intruder.
The assembled officers were lead by instructors wearing bright red, taking them down the district’s dimly lit hallways as they cleared classrooms one by one just as they would in a hostile setting.
The small rural district has an agreement through the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office to provide security via a School Resource Officer as is the case in East Bernard and Boling ISDs.
Louise ISD’s SRO, Deputy Cpl. Blake George served as one of the instructors training his fellow deputies down the hallways he patrols daily.
El Campo ISD has four SROs via a contract with the El Campo Police Department while Wharton ISD has its own police department.
