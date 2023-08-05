Preparing For the worst

Wharton County Sheriff’s Officers Deputy Jeff Fiala and Sgt. Stephanie Schoof sweep and clear the halls at Louise High School as part of the department’s active shooter training Thursday morning. The officers, along with instructors, practiced how the department would respond to an armed intruder at the school.

Sheriff’s deputies swept the halls of Louise ISD schools Thursday, luckily not in search of an invader, but as part of the district’s active shooter training.

In the warm up for a new school year, it’s becoming an annual tradition that the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department conducts active shooter training at Louise ISD, using volunteers as victim actors in their mission to keep all schools in the county safe.

