Neighbors can help keep town safe

Residents interested in helping keep their neighborhoods safe are being asked to step forward, get a little training and be willing to pay more attention to what’s happening around them.
That is the first step in forming neighborhood watches, helping ensure El Campo Police get accurate information about who belongs in an area, who may not, what’s perfectly normal (even if it may seem strange to those who aren’t used to it) and what’s just not right.
“I would like to see at least one Neighborhood Watch program in each of the four quadrants of the city,” El Campo Police Cpl. Mark Biskup said.
Biskup, the department’s community services officer, will provide training and help organize volunteers in sections.
“The training would be everything from what constitutes a suspicious person, how to better equip your home for preventing a crime, to reporting suspicious activity, and what information the caller can provide to the communications operator, so they can relay it to officers,” Biskup said.
There’s no perfect number to be involved in a watch, he said, but added a group of neighbors willing to pay more attention is better than just two, but two is infinitely better than none.
El Campo apparently had established neighborhood watches at some point in its history, but when and exactly where has been lost with staffing changes over the years at the police department.
“I have seen old signs in the neighborhoods. So I figure there was at one time. I know it is no longer active because I would be the point of contact with it and I have none listed,” Biskup said.
Anyone interested in establishing a neighborhood watch is asked to contact Biskup at the police station 979-543-5311 during regular business hours.
Social media circles in some neighborhoods help, but are not the same, he added.
“With them doing that, it shows they are concerned about things in there neighborhoods. Which is what the Neighborhood Watch program is about,” he said.
