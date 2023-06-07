Neighbors can help keep town safe

Residents interested in helping keep their neighborhoods safe are being asked to step forward, get a little training and be willing to pay more attention to what’s happening around them.

That is the first step in forming neighborhood watches, helping ensure El Campo Police get accurate information about who belongs in an area, who may not, what’s perfectly normal (even if it may seem strange to those who aren’t used to it) and what’s just not right.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.