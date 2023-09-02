The trash service contract will force El Campo utility rates up in November along with slight hike in the roadwork surcharge fee.
Texas Disposal Systems’ five-year contract with the city allows for fee increases on an annual basis depending on the cost of fuel and other operations necessities. Last year, the company did not request an increase, but is saying it’s a must starting Oct. 1.
There’s little the city can do about the TDS price hike.
The garbage portion of the utility bill of an average resident receiving twice-a-week collection with one polycart will go up 76 cents from $25.39 to $26.15 monthly. The charge for an extra cart will rise from $14 monthly to $14.42.
The increase will be reflected on bills due Nov. 15.
A commercial customer with one polycart will see their bill rise 84 cents from $28 to $28.84 while one with a two-yard dumpster will see an increase from $66 per month to $67.98.
City staff withdrew a recommendation that water and sewer rates rise during early budget talks this summer, but the Transportation User Fee, a surcharge levied on all utility bills that helps generate funds for roadwork, will increase from $2 per month to $2.50 per month.
In good news for municipal residents, the tax rate itself will drop from 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property to 44.42 cents. The four-cent drop will mean a homeowner with a home valued at $100,000 for the last two appraisal cycles will see a $40 per year drop in city taxes.
