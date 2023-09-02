Trash service on rise

Texas Disposal Systems has announced it will be charging more for collection service as allowed by its contract with the City of El Campo. The city will be passing along the cost which residents will see first on their bill due Nov. 15.

The trash service contract will force El Campo utility rates up in November along with slight hike in the roadwork surcharge fee.

Texas Disposal Systems’ five-year contract with the city allows for fee increases on an annual basis depending on the cost of fuel and other operations necessities. Last year, the company did not request an increase, but is saying it’s a must starting Oct. 1.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.