Wharton County’s low population is due to majority of its land being used for farming or ranching. Colorado River flooding gave the area the most fertile farmland in Texas. The prairie land north and south of the City of Wharton had the right grass for ranching.
Today the county faces the threat of urban creep could turn it into another Fort Bend, Harris or Montgomery county with housing and highways as far as the eye can see.
Hungerford is a small community renown over the world to ranchers and governments that want to improve their cattle herds and economy with registered American Gray Brahmans. A large world map hangs on the conference room wall at the JD Hudgins Ranch office. Marker pins on the map show every country that has imported Brahmans from the ranch since the 1930s.
Among the earliest countries receiving Brahmans were Guatemala and Mexico. In 1933, Hudgins Ranch sold five females and five young bulls to Manuel and Carlos Guzman-Willis in Salinas, Vera Cruz Mexico.
This is the same ranch and same men who saved a 1923 Brazil shipment from bandits and drove the rescued cattle some 555 miles, by horseback, to Eagle Pass.
The Guzman-Willis ranch was the first ranch in Mexico to register cattle with ABBA with their bull El Conejo – a pure Guzerat bloodline. Mexico’s President Lazaro Cardenas purchased a bull from Hudgins Ranch in 1936. In 1939, Guzman-Willis ranch purchased 125 females from Hudgins to be bred to Brown Swiss bulls to create a hybrid female that could outproduce Swiss and Jersey milk cows.
One the first major foreign shipments by air went to Guatemala in 1939. The 291 head of cattle included 40 Hudgins Brahman bulls and a sizable number of Santa Gertrudis from King Ranch with the remaining cattle from other Texas ranches and breeds.
In May of 1950, JD Hudgins Ranch was visited by Prime Minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan and his wife Begum Ali Khan. Pakistan, a new world country at the time, was formed in August 1947 with the fifth-largest population in the world.
Ali Khan was accompanied by 80 members of his regime. Pakistan, the ancestral home to Zebu, was the largest importer of sulphur from Texas Gulf Sulphur Company (TGS) in Newgulf.
In 1963, the World’s Fair, held in New York, was visited by North Texas State University student Jerry D. Cotton, 22, from Saginaw in Tarrant County. He rode a Brahman bull from Texas to New York City. The 2,000-mile trip took seven months.
Texas Governor John Connally proclaimed Cotton as Texas’ Ambassador of Goodwill.
The year 1970 saw a second pioneering effort sent to Madagascar by JD Hudgins, Inc. in the form of Brahman bulls purchased by the island’s government.
The purchase of these bulls was financed and secured with a loan through the World Bank, a program created in 1944 to help low-middle income countries improve their economy.
To shorten travel time, this purchase created the longest airlift of Brahman cattle to leave Texas.
On Monday, Nov. 15, 1971, Houston Intercontinental Airport was the scene of cattle, not people, getting on a DC-8 which, at the time, was the largest stretch jet in use.
Nine compartments were created in the gutted interior for 150 heifers and 75 bull calves from JD Hudgins Ranch. The journey would cross the Atlantic and numerous countries for a total of 13,000 air miles. The total weight of the animals was 87,000 pounds, not including the weight of feed, water, hay and handlers.
The flight time of 27 hours included refueling stops in Bangor Maine, Shannon Ireland, Athens Greece and Nairobi Kenya.
Due to the gentle disposition of these Manso-line cattle, they did not present an uncontrollable problem with a long trip, nor the change in floor level shifts during takeoff and landings. Experienced handlers kept them quiet by scratching their backs and necks and talking to them.
A steady oxygen level was needed for the trip, requiring the plane to stay at a specific low altitude.
July 1971, however, saw Egypt escalate the 1967 Six-Day War – also known as the Yom Kipper War – against Israel. The war obviously did not last six days. To ensure this plane was not shot down by either country during its flight across these nations, diplomatic contact was sent to both governments notifying each of the plane’s ID wing numbers, exact flight route and passage time.
This was acknowledged and safe passage assured with a slightly altered route. The jungles of Madagascar did not suit the cattle and the project was not successful.
On Jan. 3, 1987, an air shipment of Brahman cattle was sent to Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. For the 23-hour trip, the same cabin conditions and diplomatic contacts were arranged.
The plan was originally to travel west over the Pacific, but storm conditions changed flight plans to cross the Atlantic Ocean, Europe, Africa and Asia to northern Thailand. A Luxembourg-based Cargolux Airlines 747 was used at a cost of $250,000 and the 196 cattle cost $500,000. The bill was paid for by Narong Wongwan, owner of the Thailand ranch acquiring the cattle.
In 1991, Thailand’s Department of Livestock purchased 660 young Brahmans to improve the southeast Asian nation’s cattle and economy.
June 1993 set a record with a sale to Thailand encouraged by Texas Ag Commissioner Rick Perry. The $2.6 million contract covered cattle cost, flight cost and the rest.
Transportation was aboard a 747 jumbo jet, making three separate trips. The first flight included 310 Brahman heifers; the second flight 245 and the third 245. The $840,000 in cattle came from 69 Texas ranches.
Last year, Thailand continued to be the largest importer of American Brahman genetics, which now includes semen. This allows more funds to buy high grade American Gray Brahman females to increase quality herds.
In November of 1993, JD Hudgins Ranch families and Ag Commissioner Rick Perry welcomed Philippine President Fidel Ramos and a large delegation of agriculture officials to Hungerford. The visit-initiated sale of 80 Brahmans continued the ranch’s tie to this country.
Hudgins Ranch’s first sale of cattle to the Philippines was in 1938 and the latest was this year. For those who don’t know, or remember, Rick Perry was elected Governor of Texas in 2000; the longest serving governor in Texas history.
No cattle story can be complete without insight into the bull, Manso, whose offspring and all generations to come after his death still bring top dollar as breeding stock.
Manso’s first owner was the Sartwelle Ranch in Palacios, which sold him to Mrs. B.B. Gayle of Francitas in Jackson County. She registered Manso with ABBA as No. 162. Manso’s sire Aristocrata was owned by Sartwelle and dam Penelope purchased from Pierce Ranch.
In 1932, Mrs. Gayle called Walter Hudgins and offered Manso to the Hudgins Ranch. It was 1933 and, since money was scarce during The Great Depression, the trade was five young Hudgins bulls for one Manso. Both ranchers were happy with the trade.
Until recently, 74 percent of all American Gray Brahman registered with ABBA were descendants of Manso – making these offspring the best in the world.
Manso sired a total of 316 calves. JDH ranch kept 171 females for their breeding program and 62 bulls; selling the remainder. Upon Manso’s death, his head was sent to be preserved and mounted. It continues to hang in the JD Hudgins office conference room, where it’s been since 1944.
– This is Part 7 of Cattle Call: The History of American Brahman Cattle by Wharton historian Merle R. Hudgins. Look for the eight part Cattle Call series on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month throughout the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.