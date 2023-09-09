Clean & Cared For

Young members of the Hudgins family cares for calves and played their part in the success of the ranch and the breed

Wharton County’s low population is due to majority of its land being used for farming or ranching. Colorado River flooding gave the area the most fertile farmland in Texas. The prairie land north and south of the City of Wharton had the right grass for ranching.

Today the county faces the threat of urban creep could turn it into another Fort Bend, Harris or Montgomery county with housing and highways as far as the eye can see.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.