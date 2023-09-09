While the worst of the pandemic is seemingly past, a bevy of Texans are still pulling their students out of public school which is dropping attendance for some.
Nearly Texas 30,000 students between grades 7-12 were pulled out of public school for the 2021-22 school year, according to information compiled by the Texas Home School Coalition. This data was initially collected by the Texas Education Agency and the state agency doesn’t count students being pulled from school before seventh grade.
El Campo ISD is seeing those losses too with the district still below pre-COVID numbers.
“Since COVID (spring 2019), some of the nation’s student populations did not return to school. I am uncertain where they went, or even if they went to school (home or otherwise). We are not seeing an increase in enrollment in El Campo,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
The district reported 3,654 students in the 2018-19 school year and enrollment has been declining since. The 2019-20 session saw a decrease to 3,589 students, a difference of 65 students, then the following year there was another drop of 87 students, then a further drop of 98 students, leading to a final enrollment of 3,404 in 2021-22, the last year where data is available.
Louise ISD’s enrollment showed a decrease immediately post-lockdown, however the district’s numbers pulled back up quickly. Over the same time frame as El Campo, Louise reported to TEA a total of 510 students enrolled in the 2018-19 school year. Then a 20-student increase the next year to 530, followed by a sharp decrease to 493 students, 37 fewer than the previous year. However in 2021-22, the district saw a notable increase in enrollment up to 518, almost back to the pre-lockdown maximum of 530.
“Our enrollment seldom changes, we usually sit between 510 and around 525. We have some transfer kids that come into the district too. Home school would affect us, there are a few that live around us but it doesn’t really change every year,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
Texas’ enrollment drop didn’t start showing up until schools had started reopening after COVID.
“The data for the state of Texas shows 5.48M pre-COVID and 5.36M post-COVID - a loss of about 120,000 students or 2.24 percent. In 2022, ECISD lost about 100 more students while the state increased by 40,000,” Callaghan said.
