While the worst of the pandemic is seemingly past, a bevy of Texans are still pulling their students out of public school which is dropping attendance for some.

Nearly Texas 30,000 students between grades 7-12 were pulled out of public school for the 2021-22 school year, according to information compiled by the Texas Home School Coalition. This data was initially collected by the Texas Education Agency and the state agency doesn’t count students being pulled from school before seventh grade.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.