A new Texas law will impact students if they bring a vape or e-cigarette to school, slapping them with automatic time in alternative school if they’re caught.
Vaping on campuses has become a new battleground for educators trying to keep the devices off of campus and the legislature provided a new avenue for teachers.
House Bill 114, passed in June, and coming into effect on Sept. 1 requires a student be placed in disciplinary alternative education program (DAEP) “if the student possesses, uses, sells, gives or delivers to another person an e-cigarette.”
Alternative school placements might increase, but that depends mostly on the student’s compliance with the new rule.
“I am not sure of the numbers of students apprehended with vape, e-cigarettes or vape (fluid) for the district. At the high school it was not our biggest offense in looking at student offenses but it was significant. I believe our DAEP numbers will increase if students do not comply with the new law as it is a mandatory placement,” El Campo High School Principal Paul Fleener said.
In the past, El Campo ISD would be placed in DAEP directly if they possessed THC products and otherwise could be suspended as a penalty. Districts were given discretion to a degree on how students could be punished.
“Prior to the law change HB114, possession of vapes were handled as a violation of our code of conduct and was dealt with through a process we refer to as our student discipline ladder. Consequences for the student’s choice for that rule infraction was dependent upon (it),” Louise High School Principal Skinner said.
The Texas Association of School Boards, which both El Campo and Louise ISDs use, publish a guide of punishments that they recommend for students receiving disciplinary action. Vape/e-cigarette possession receives a DAEP recommendation whereas possession or using a tobacco product ranges from in-school suspension to out-of-school suspension and DAEP depending on the circumstances, if the student has a history of disciplinary problems, intent etc.
All districts are dealing with students bringing e-cigarettes to school, with El Campo ISD spending funds installing vape detectors across their campuses as a means of detecting students vaping.
Louise ISD is now requiring clear bags, alongside El Campo Middle School, however both district’s believe it will have little effect on this new vape rule.
“Clear bags will not solve the issue as most students hide them somewhere on their person,” Fleener said.
As it stands, Texas law provides that only individuals over the age of 21 can buy or own any tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and any products that contain THC, delta-8 or delta-9, are illegal on campuses as they are drug-free zones.
