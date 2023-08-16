Busted

In an effort to curb e-cigarettes in schools across the state, legislators have increased the penalty for students carrying the devices on campus to automatic alternative school. Previously, the students were only shuffled into alternative school if the vape fluid contained THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

A new Texas law will impact students if they bring a vape or e-cigarette to school, slapping them with automatic time in alternative school if they’re caught.

Vaping on campuses has become a new battleground for educators trying to keep the devices off of campus and the legislature provided a new avenue for teachers.

