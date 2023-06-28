With ERCOT issuing its first power conservation notice this year, it’s possible that another scalding summer strains the power grid and the presence of more local power substations might not help directly.
The voluntary notice came out of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas on June 20 and covers 4-8 p.m. “ERCOT is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner,” the notice read.
The institution posted a weather watch for that week citing the high temperatures and demand stress on the grid.
“I have been getting daily reports from STEC (South Texas Electric Cooperative) on the ERCOT situation, currently there are a number of units that are off line for one reason or the other that have caused ERCOT to call for conservation,” Wharton County Electric Co-op General Manager Gary Raybon said.
Wharton County is home to several means of local power generation, however those set ups aren’t likely to provide any direct benefit to local residents in terms of extra power availability.
“The transmission grid in ERCOT is one big common carrier. Generators, like the solar projects, put power into the grid at the geographic location that it is generated and power companies take power off the grid where they need it. ERCOT is the intermediary that all transactions are cleared through. At any moment the power that you are using may be solar energy that was generated in Louise or hydro power from the Rio Grande or natural gas fired from Victoria,” Raybon said.
“This balancing act that ERCOT performs 24-7 is why no one particular utility has rotating outages, the pain is felt by everyone equally. Even though it’s (South Texas Electric Cooperative’s) policy to have owned assets or firm contracts to cover all of their load, they are required to shed load just like everyone else,” he added.
The Louise Aktina Solar Farm has the capacity to provide 500 MW per year, or enough to power 100,000 homes annually as reported by Rosendin Electric, one of the partners with Tokyo Gas America.
