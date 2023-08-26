The American Brahman Breeders Association will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024. This new breed created other new breeds with proven increased market value.
The World Brahman Federation organized October 1991. Members included United States, Costa Rica, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Paraguay, Venezuela and Thailand sharing headquarters with ABBA in Houston.
In 1928, the Hudgins ranch got permission to bring a small herd of their prized American Brahman cattle to Eagle Lake for a cattle competition being held at the railroad stock pens.
These cattle were driven by horseback the 25 miles from Hungerford to Eagle Lake, the start of 95 years of continuous “show cattle” competitions by the JD Hudgins Ranch.
Brahman breeders were once banned to display or be competitive in Fat Stock Shows.
The year 1932 marked first Brahman cattle were allowed to enter. The Houston Fat Stock Show (now Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo) has become the largest and most respected show of its type in the world. HL&R had the largest number of Brahman breeders competing for Best of Show. This Feb. 27, JD Hudgins, Inc divisions won most Grand and Reserve champion classes in both male and female entries replicating their winners in the 1932 Brahman competition.
In 1947, the first ABBA meeting held outside Texas was in Ocala, Florida. In 1948, the first International Brahman Congress was held in Sarasota, Florida.
In 1947, the first judging competition between Brahman ranches was held at Texas State Fair; followed in 1949 with 17 Texas cities inviting Brahman judging shows to their fat stock shows.
ABBA’s membership roll grew quickly. During its first seven years they registered more than 2,000 head; and by 1956 more than 70,000 were registered.
The organization and breed were recognized by the United States, Cuba and Mexico. Other BBAs were formed around the world including Australia, South Africa and South America.
By 1949, more than 100,000 American Brahmans were registered in 22 countries. By 1951, there were 1,400 members and 157,000 registrations in 32 states and 12 countries. In 1958, 3,000 members and 190,000 registered from 35 states and 25 foreign countries. In 1963, 339,981 Brahmans were registered in 49 states and 52 countries including the Union of South Africa which imported 258 registered Brahmans to upgrade their Africana cattle.
Queensland Providence in the upper northeastern corner of Australia is hot and humid with rolling grasslands providing perfect Brahman conditions.
In 1933, the first importation of Brahman cattle from the United States to Australia were supplied by the JD Hudgins Ranch, WS Jacobs Ranch and Pierce Estate. Of the 20 head, 13 were from Hudgins; three from Pierce Estate; and four from Jacobs. None carried the Manso lineage.
In 1954, Columbia was the No. 1 importer of registered U.S. Brahmans, No. 6 was Thailand, No. 8 Costa Rica, No. 9 Guatemala, and No. 10 Australia & Paraguay.
In 1957, ABBA reported 2,276 exported to 25 foreign countries. No. 1 was Venezuela with 679, No. 2 Mexico was 551, No. 3 Cuba 438 [pre-Castro]. At the time, the King Ranch owned a large ranch in Cuba – this ranch, all cattle, equipment and the like were confiscated by Castro’s new government; one of many ranches.
In 1959, Castro exported the best American Brahman and Santa Gertrudis cattle stolen from the island’s ranches to Russia (destiny unknown). In 1957, Cuba has 8 million cattle and 6.6 million.
In 1939, six Cuban ranches registered cattle with ABBA, but 1960 was the last year of Cuban registration with ABBA.
ABBA bought property and built their new headquarters in Houston. Margaret Watkins agreed to take Eola Border’s position of recording secretary; and Harry P. Gayden became the executive secretary, serving in the post for 26 years.
The 10th ABBA president was Edgar Hudgins (1953-54). During these years, he encouraged Brahman breeders to donate some of their herd to various colleges/ universities, and other domestic and foreign research institutions to study the Brahman breed in developing superior stock. In 1946, the Hudgins Ranch gave his 1933 alma mater Texas A&M six heifers; then later a superior bull and straws of semen for their studies.
Many conditions affect cattle sales and impact ranches all over the world. Early-on contagious diseases such as Hoof & Mouth, anthrax and tick fever quarantined cattle from moving from any area with known infections. Long droughts killing all the grass and drying up streams and ponds prompt ranchers to sell all their cattle and go out of business.
The mid-1950s included a severe drought across Texas, which revealed how well the Brahman breed endured these conditions versus British breeds.
The 1950s extra-long drought in Texas and other southern states had cattle prices fall with vast numbers going to auctions. These conditions hurt commercial cattle raisers the most which in turn affects Brahman sales to those ranchers.
Registered cattle breeders are in a different market as they sell to commercial beef-market ranches to improve their mixed breed stock to get higher prices from steak lovers. American Brahman breeders depend on foreign sales more than domestic sales to stay in business
When a country is overthrown by military coups, Marxist groups, war or other conditions, former rulers either elected or dynasty are no longer in control – this affects what goes in and what goes out of that country. Cuba fell to Castro’s takeover and all Brahman importation ended.
In 1979, Nicaragua Sandinista National Labiatae Front removed Samoza from power. The Result: a domino effect across South and Central Americas, plus African imports and exports.
In 1933, early exports of American Brahman from the United States began in earnest to Australia and Mexico. That was followed in 1937 and 1938 by Cuba Columbia, Costa Rica, Fiji Islands, Puerto Rico and Tahiti. In 1939: Canada and Venezuela were added and Peru in 1940.
During World War II, Argentina was included in 1941, Panama in 1944, Hawaii 1945 along with Brazil, Guam, Jamaica.
Post war in 1946 exports were made to Guatemala, Haití and Surinam; in 1948 El Salvador; 1949 Ecuador, Honduras and Mauritas.
After 1949 Israel, South Korea, Iran, the Philippines and China were included in exports.
By 1957, the top three were Mexico, Cuba and Venezuela; and by 1974 ABBA’s 50th anniversary listed 62 foreign countries as members.
China banned imports of cattle beginning 2003, but reopened June 14, 2017.
In the Spring of 1965, JD Hudgins, Inc. sent four bulls to the Dominican Republic, but during the voyage a violent revolution initiated. Upon arrival, rebels unloaded the bulls, slaughtered them on the beach, then cooked and ate a very expensive supper they did not pay for.
Foreign countries with a stable economy and government are seeing the value in importing American Brahman cattle. Citizens in these countries increase their income, add to taxes collected, plus create a new market for exportation adding to their economy. Few Communist controlled countries fit this status.
Shipping cattle can be a problem due to distance from source to their new home. Shipping started by sea from India to Australia, South America and Mexico; then later by air, rail or trucking.
All put a strain on cattle as they endure the often long trip. On Dec. 24, 1986, JD Hudgins, Inc and other ranches shipped 100 heifers and 72 bulls to Columbia out of Port of Houston Dock No. 3 at Turning Basin.
The Gulf of Uraba area where the ranches were located did not have port accommodations to unload cattle from ship to land. Instead, the transfer was accomplished by men in small motorboats. The cattle were pushed off the ship into the water and the boats used to herd them to shore. There were no losses.
– This is Part 6 of Cattle Call: The History of American Brahman Cattle by Wharton historian Merle R. Hudgins. Look for the eight-part Cattle Call series on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month throughout the summer.
