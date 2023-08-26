Cattle Champion

Edgar Hudgins, above with his cattle, was the tenth president of the American Brahman Breeders Association and was instrumental in the development of the cattle breed by encouraging the donation of some of their herd to universities here and abroad to enhance the cattle stock.

The American Brahman Breeders Association will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024. This new breed created other new breeds with proven increased market value.

The World Brahman Federation organized October 1991. Members included United States, Costa Rica, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Paraguay, Venezuela and Thailand sharing headquarters with ABBA in Houston.

