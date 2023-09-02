Working For A Living

Climbing poles is just part of the duties for Wharton County Electric Cooperative Apprentice Lineman Shane Langston during his day. He is about halfway through a four-year training cycle. 

Coming home each night is worth a pay cut even if it means working 40-feet off the ground with 12,470 volts of electricity up around your ears.

Besides, Wharton County Apprentice Lineman Shane Langston adds, he likes to work outdoors, well, most of the time. This year? “The heat, the heat is pretty brutal.”

