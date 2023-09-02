Coming home each night is worth a pay cut even if it means working 40-feet off the ground with 12,470 volts of electricity up around your ears.
Besides, Wharton County Apprentice Lineman Shane Langston adds, he likes to work outdoors, well, most of the time. This year? “The heat, the heat is pretty brutal.”
The 36-year-old Langston spent 16 years in the oilfield, and was working as a directional driller for the last 11 before deciding he was missing too much of his children’s lives.
‘I’m a family man,” he said.
A 2005 El Campo High School graduate, Langston is married to Heather, his high school sweetheart, who works as an ER nurse at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Sugar Land. After a stint in Cuero, they settled into a home on rural property just outside of El Campo. The couple have two children: Luke who is 12 and seven-year-old Emery.
“I was always gone, for months at a time. That time you lose is always gone. I wanted to see them grow up,” he said.
Now he can help Luke with his latest Legos masterpiece and proudly recounts being able to go to a Daddy-Daughter dance with Emery. “It was nice,” he said with a grin.
Langston took the job at WCEC about a year and a half ago. It will take him a total of four years to complete all the training needed to become a full-fledged lineman, a process teaching safety alongside skills for overhead and underground work.
“It includes on-the-job training as well as off-premise classroom and hands-on training through Texas Electric Cooperatives,” WCEC Spokesperson Shelly Schulz said.
Langston makes lucky number 13 on the line crew. They put new power poles into the ground, string new power lines, fix those that have been downed or track down and repair any number of issues that can cause an outage.
“It can be if you’re not careful, very much so,” he said. “You’ve got to know where you are all the time, where your elbows are, what you can grab. You learn quick when you’ve got good guys training you ... It’s new skills, it’s all on-the-job training.”
The other guys and Foreman Tim Bohusler’s crew are good teachers, he says.
Being an lineman is considered in the top 20 most dangerous jobs in the nation, according to USA Today. Ranked No. 18, it is considered safer than farm work (No. 7), roofers (No. 5) or tree trimmers (No. 1).
The most important lesson so far?
“Patience. You can’t rush into a job and you can’t expect to know it all,” Langston said.
Like all the WCEC linemen, he’s required to wear a heavy weight long-sleeved tan shirt, jeans or other heavy pants, steel-toed boots, a brimmed hard-hat, and, when needed, gloves.
It’s an outfit designed for safety with little or no consideration to summer comfort for people who spend six to seven hours of an eight-hour shift outdoors.
This summer has been a lot tougher than the first one, he admits, but then offers a slight shrug. Still beats working in an office.
A member-owned electric cooperative, WCEC serves more than 6,000 meters at homes, businesses, farms and industrial sites in rural areas Wharton, Colorado, Matagorda and Jackson counties.
The atmosphere is family-oriented too, Langston said. They let him take off if the kids are having an event or if he needs to help care for one who is sick, for example, and that’s a big bonus for him.
It was never an option while in the oilfield.
“I was all over the country. I was gone for months. You can’t buy that back ... It’s nice being able to come home,” Langston said.
The family enjoys camping and he helps out working with relative’s cattle.
Langston is one of 35 employees at the electric co-op, and he plans on being there for a good long while.
Jody Domel is the other WCEC lineman crew foreman. Lee Roddy, Juan Rubio, Ricky Garza Jr., Daniel Gutierrez, Keaton Hubbell, Lance Kolafa, Jayson McKeon, Brayden Payne, Dusty White and Will Tomlinson Jr. make up the rest of the line crew.
