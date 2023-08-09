El Campo parents will save a few dollars at the check stand as El Campo ISD is providing students with required school supplies thanks to a grant.
Normally, back-to-school shopping comes with an expensive list and a groan as the cost floats ever higher-.
Savings.com reports parents can expect to pay $592 on back-to-school supplies and services for the upcoming school year. Most basic supplies will be distributed via the grant as well as the clear bags El Campo Middle School requires for students.
While there are plans to make this change a permanent one, officials say it’s dependent on the grant funding.
The only items that parents will be required to purchase are specialty goods for specific classes, like art pencils for art classes.
How the supplies will be dispensed is up to the specific campus, younger students will likely just see the supplies in their classrooms and older students might have them dispensed at the beginning of the year or as needed.
