The former Hawaiian state senator who narrowly escaped a raging Maui wildfire is an El Campo High School graduate.
Rosyln Hester Baker, aka Roz Baker, collected her diploma from El Campo in 1964 as the class valedictorian while her father Lanier Hester still served as the district’s business manager.
Born in El Campo, the family moved to El Campo about the time Rosyln and her sister Marilyn (now Brandl) started school, making them Ricebirds forever.
“I remember them from being in Clemville,” long-time district administration assistant Ane Farthing said Thursday.
Farthing grew up in the Tidehaven as well, coming to work in El Campo ISD in 1965 after graduation.
District records indicate Lanier Hester served as the ECISD business manager until 1981, but when he started working here was not readily available. He was already in the post and his wife worked at the Meadow Lane Resource Center when Farthing came to work for the district.
After graduating college in Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University) in 1968, Roz Baker enrolled in the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette) where she earned a masters in 1969.
Baker serve as a lobbyist and assistant director of the National Education Association in Washington, D.C., before moving to Hawaii where she owned a Maui sporting goods store before seeking political office.
Reports came in Thursday that Roz Baker’s home in the Lahaina area had been destroyed by the wildfire and that, at least temporarily, she was missing. She was later located, but her condition was unknown, according former classmate Carol Sanders.
Attempts to contact Baker were unsuccessful as of presstime as wildfires continued to rage and phone and Internet connections in Hawaii remained spotty.
Baker, a career Democratic legislator, served in the Hawaii State Legislature from 1989 until 1993 in the House of Representatives. She was appointed to the senate in 1993 and served through 1999 before being returning from 2003 to January of this year.
Her sister Marilyn reportedly lives in Vienna, Austria, and is a concert pianist. Both her parents are deceased.
