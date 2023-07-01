Law enforcers want to keep a semi-truck rigged with accessories designed to steal large quantities of diesel fuel discovered late last month.
Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison filed the seizure notice June 12 in the 329th District Court.
Law enforcers want to keep a semi-truck rigged with accessories designed to steal large quantities of diesel fuel discovered late last month.
Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison filed the seizure notice June 12 in the 329th District Court.
A Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy found the 2016 Kenworth headed toward Rosenberg while investigating an attempted fuel theft at a Hungerford Love’s truck stop on May 27.
“A search of the truck revealed four large plastic containers in the cargo compartment that had hoses running to the underbelly of the truck (the truck was basically rigged for stealing fuel),” WCSO Capt. BJ Novak told the Leader-News at the time.
Two white semi-trucks had been spotted by the gas pumps at Love’s with one of the drivers attempting to use a stolen credit card, store employees told officers. One of the trucks had a distinctive marking on its side.
Unable to activate the pumps with repeatedly declined credit cards, the two men got in their vehicles and appeared to leave the area.
Yordanis Ramirez-Soto, 41, of 225 NW 72nd, Apt. 44, in Miami, Fla., was the man behind the truck stopped by deputies just inside Fort Bend County. He told them, according to an affidavit file in the seizure notice that “he just purchased the box trailer off Facebook Marketplace.”
Deputies, working with DPS troopers, searched the vehicle discovering “two of the containers had black rubber hoses that went into the floorboard of the box trailer ... leading to the gas tank outside,” according to the suit filings.
Luis Angel Fernandez-Dominguez was stopped in another truck just leaving the truck stop that same night and found to have a generator and power pallet jack inside with a strong odor of diesel emanating from them. It was later discovered he was carrying false identification papers.
That night Ramirez was booked into the county jail for evading arrest and later posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Fernandez was arrested for identify theft that same night, posted a $12,000 bond and was released the next day.
